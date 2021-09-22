2022 Infiniti Q50 Is Here With More Equipment, Revised Pricing

Having been refreshed last year, the Infiniti Q50 has gone through additional changes for the 2022 model year, getting extra gear, revised pricing, and one less trim level in the United States.
Set to arrive in showrooms nationwide and north of the border later this month, the family includes the Luxe, Sensory, and Red Sport 400 grades, without Pure, which used to be the entry-level model. As a result, buying the premium compact sedan has become more expensive.
Pricing kicks off at $42,100, before the $1,025 destination and handling charge, and the Luxe features standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Bose premium audio, new for 2022, leather-appointed seats, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It also packs power-folding side mirrors, individual Intelligent keys, a dual-occupant memory system, and power and tilt-telescoping steering wheel.
For the 2022 Q50 Sensory, customers are looking at a minimum of $47,800. The mid-range specification rolls in with bigger wheels, 19 inches in diameter, sportier front and rear ends, black open-pore wood trim inside, climate control system with an air purifier and grape polyphenol filter, and integrated navigation system.
Sitting atop Infiniti’s 2022 Q50 family is the Red Sport 400, with its unique black exterior accents and exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels. In addition, things such as the aluminum pedals, semi-aniline leather-appointed surfaces, Dynamic Digital Suspension that constantly adjusts the shock absorber valves, and a more powerful V6 engine under the hood are all included, from $55,950.
The Q50 Luxe and Sensory are equipped with a 300 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, while in the Red Sport 400, the engine produces 400 hp and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm). It works in concert with a seven-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, with the brand’s all-wheel-drive system being available as an option across the lineup for an extra $2,000.
