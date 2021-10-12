Wireless Apple CarPlay Free for Infiniti Customers on 2021 and Newer Models

Nissan’s luxury brand Infiniti announced this morning that 2020 and newer models are eligible for a no-strings-attached upgrade to wireless Apple Car Play. The technology will allow for seamless connectivity without wires that will keep the Apple CarPlay experience fast, reliable, and prevents the driver from fiddling with their phones while driving.
Infiniti initially introduced wireless Apple CarPlay® compatibility in the 2022 Infiniti QX55, followed by the full-sized 2022 QX80 with its 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation. The latest announcement confirms this feature will also be found on the 2022 Q50 and Q60 models, and then finally the all-new QX60 seven-passenger SUV will get it.
The announcement of the free upgrade to the latest wireless Apple CarPlay comes just in time for the newest iOS and iPadOS software update 15.0.2, which accommodates fixes geared towards increased Apple CarPlay functionality.
The upgrade to the new wireless Apple CarPlay system will be free to new Infiniti vehicle drivers from now until March 31st, 2022. The upgrade can be installed client-side, or one could just pop into their Infiniti dealer and have the upgrade installed there.
“Customer satisfaction has always been one of the highest priorities at Infiniti, and we are pleased to bring wireless Apple CarPlay® to owners of the majority of our 2020 and 2021 vehicles,” said Jeff Pope, group vice president, Infiniti Americas. “More than 80 percent of luxury vehicle owners use Apple products, and now these Infiniti owners can go wireless while using CarPlay® in their vehicle.”
Infiniti is one of America’s top luxury brands but is often out-sold in certain areas by brands like Acura and Lexus. This new free upgrade to the latest and greatest Apple CarPlay is just another way Infiniti is jostling to find an edge in a market so saturated with competition it ultimately comes down to the preferences of the driver.
