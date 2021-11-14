Infiniti Announces Software Update to Enable Wireless CarPlay

5 Highly Anticipated Google Maps Visual Update Finally Available for All Users

Rumor has it Apple is considering a Wireless Android Auto and CarPlay come with extra convenience over the standard versions requiring a cable, simply because it makes it more straightforward to connect a mobile device to the head unit.If the wireless mode is available, the connection between the phone and the HU is established automatically after the two devices are paired. In other words, you can just keep your phone in the pocket or the backpack because Android Auto or CarPlay should still launch on the head unit when you turn on the engine.Select Infiniti owners are about to get hands-on experience with this wireless mode, as the company has announced an infotainment software update that also enables wireless CarPlay in their cars.Aimed at the 2020 and 2021 Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX50, and QX80, the software update can be installed at any dealership no matter if your car is still within warranty or not. However, if the warranty already expired, you need to schedule an appointment for the software update by March 31, 2022.Infiniti emphasizes this is an optional software update, so if you don’t necessarily want the wireless version of Apple’s CarPlay, you can very well skip it. The company says your infotainment system will continue to work just like before, so in theory, this is the only feature you’re not getting.The software update is a pretty straightforward process, but it still needs to be performed at an Infiniti dealership. The whole thing doesn’t take more than an hour.Rumor has it Apple is considering a portless iPhone that could be launched in a few years, and if this is true, then the days of wired CarPlay may already be numbered. It remains to be seen if the Cupertino-based tech giant is indeed willing to embrace this idea, but if it does, the transition to wireless will almost certainly happen gradually.