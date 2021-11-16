Infiniti Q60 3.0T Drags Dodge Challenger R/T 5.7, One Gets Shockingly Trampled

More on this:

1 Widebody Challenger Scat Pack Drags and Rolls Tuned Civic Type R, Someone Wins by a Hair

2 Tuned Ford F-150 Drags 2021 Ram TRX, Will It Be Enough to Roush Past Victory?

3 Stick Shift Mustang Shelby GT350 Drags BMW M4, This Manual War Is Not Even Close

4 Charger 392 Drags Infiniti Q50 Red Sport in the Damp, One Is Definitely Quicker

5 BMW 330i xDrive Drag Races Dodge Charger 5.7 HEMI Daytona, Someone Gets Walked