Infiniti Q60 3.0T Drags Dodge Challenger R/T 5.7, One Gets Shockingly Trampled

While Infiniti and Dodge aren’t necessarily direct competitors, there’s an ongoing enthusiast feud about Red Sports and their ability to either walk or get smoked by Dodge’s Scat Packs. Well, this isn’t one of those occasions, though.
This time around, the affable host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube arranged - on a very hot day (probably among the last for this season) - for a meeting between “lesser” siblings. So, the traditional drag races and a quick roll will see the Dodge Challenger R/T 5.7-liter Hemi V8 (RWD) going head-to-head with the nimble and AWD Infiniti Q60 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6.
On paper, the premium Japanese coupe is a tad lighter and also a bit underpowered compared to the classic Mopar. As such, the Q60 came to the party with 300 horsepower against Challenger’s 372 ponies, but also with AWD against traditional rear-wheel-drive. So, quick spoiler alert, Sam confessed at the end of the video embedded below that he initially reckoned this as a possible victory for Infiniti.
But his computations were easily thrown overboard early on during the first of three drag runs, which kicked off at the 2:28 mark. It turned out the mighty Hemi combined with the hot atmosphere which ensured a sticky race surface, as well as the skill of the Dodge driver, ensured all bets were actually off.
As such, every drag battle had the exact same result, irrespective of the driver in the Hemi Challenger (they swapped for the third and final attempt). The Infiniti got smoked badly, and the Challenger sounded absolutely rad doing it! Although it was a much closer affair, even the 50 kph/31 mph roll battle had the exact same outcome in the end.
So, the Mopar crowd can cheer up for this well-deserved victory. Only it seems the fans were already quite busy arguing in the comments section about the possible outcome of a hypothetical race between the Red Sport and a Scat Pack... and, of course, opinions wildly differed!
