Destiny 2 Launches Its First-Ever Charity Ship, the Altrux Pura Mk1

Destiny and Halo are not the only major achievements for Bungie. The US-based studio is known for its charity campaigns, especially the very successful Game2Give global fundraiser. This is the third edition of the charity fundraiser, so Bungie prepared some nice prizes for those who donate.
Starting December 2, gamers who make donations of any amount to support the Game2Give cause will be rewarded with some amazing brand-new Destiny 2 in-game prizes based on the size of their contribution.
For example, players who donate $10 to the cause will receive the Light Keepers emblem, whereas those who donate $20 will get the Arc Propellant emblem instead. For an amount of $35 donated, Destiny 2 players will receive the Hi-5 Heart exotic multiplayer emote.
Also, Bungie is launching the first-ever charity ship, the Altrux Pura Mk1, which can be yours if you donate $50. The ship will appear in your Destiny 2 Collections on December 7, while the rest of the prizes, except for the Hi-5 Heart exotic multiplayer emote, can be redeemed on or after December 2 via donors’ Bungie.net ID.
The third edition of Game2Give hopes to create a lasting legacy of positive change in the lives of those in need. All funds raised during the campaign will allow the Bungie Foundation to make a global impact and put the funds raised into direct action. In 2020, the organizers of the charity fundraiser managed to raise $1.5 million, but they hope to surpass the achievement this year.
If you’d like to donate and receive one of the prizes, such as the Altrux Pura Mk1, you can do so until December 15. Just keep in mind that the in-game items are awarded based on total donations contributed by each individual donor over the course of the campaign, so you can donate $10 at one time and then another $40 some days later to qualify for the charity ship.
