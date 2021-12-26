NFL Sideline Reporter Erin Andrews Is Extremely Impressed With the New 2022 Infiniti QX60

In order to showcase the new 2022 Infiniti QX60 nationwide, the carmaker teamed up with famous broadcaster Erin Andrews, filming an ad called ‘Infiniti Unscripted with Erin Andrews’ that aired on the NFL Network during games televised on the 18, 23 and 25 of December. Let’s just say that she was quite taken by the premium seven-seater SUV.
“The QX60 feels as good as it looks,” she stated. “It looks like your own your life, you own your job, you are the boss of the world, which is a big thing for women these days. Infiniti coming out with this all-new QX60 – that's fabulous, that’s glamorous, that’s well-organized, and sporty – says a lot about them. It says, ‘We’re in your corner, we support you, let’s just roll.’”
Earlier this summer, Andrews, along with other celebrities such as Clinton Kelly, Gabby Douglas, Dule Hill and Misha Collins, answered questions about the all-new QX60 via Cameo. This time though, the NFL sideline reporter did more of a thorough review, even though it was all positive, obviously.
“Partnering with Erin Andrews was a unique but natural fit for our all-new Infiniti QX60,” said Infiniti Americas VP Jeff Pope. “Our customers are bold, just as Erin is, and her 'unscripted' views of our all-new SUV should give prospective QX60 owners a look into how it can help them conquer life in style,” he added.
According to Infiniti, more than 70 percent of prospective QX60 buyers felt as though carmakers didn’t listen to them. Furthermore, 90 percent of those buyers hold leadership positions at their respective workplaces and are more than four times as likely to be involved in activities such as philanthropy.
Aside from offering standard seating for up to seven people, the all-new QX60 comes with a 12.3-inch InTouch infotainment system, a panoramic moonroof, heated front seats, leather-appointed seats, a power liftgate, wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, a new 9-speed automatic gearbox and more. All of these features are standard and thus included in the SUV’s starting MSRP of $46,850.
As for optional extras, you can fit the 2022 QX60 with 20-inch wheels, a head-up display, ProPILOT Assist, quilted semi-aniline leather seats, a motion-activated liftgate and a Bose Performance sound system.
