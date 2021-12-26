NFL Sideline Reporter Erin Andrews Is Extremely Impressed With the New 2022 Infiniti QX60

In order to showcase the new 2022 Infiniti QX60 nationwide, the carmaker teamed up with famous broadcaster Erin Andrews, filming an ad called ‘Infiniti Unscripted with Erin Andrews’ that aired on the NFL Network during games televised on the 18, 23 and 25 of December. Let’s just say that she was quite taken by the premium seven-seater SUV.

