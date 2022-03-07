2022 Nissan Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60 Recalled Over Missing Bolt

Back in December 2021, a plant technician at the Nissan Smyrna Assembly Plant in Tennessee identified a missing bolt in the rail of the second-row seat of a Pathfinder. The automaker initiated containment measures, then promptly investigated this hiccup with the sub-supplier.
Through January 2022, both parties conducted audits totaling 27,731 tracks, after which they pursued investigation of the issue with the main supplier. Murfreesboro-based Adient determined that one of their operators may have invertedly removed the bolt during a limited reinstallation procedure, thus narrowing the scope of the potentially affected population of seat tracks.
Nissan further determined that a missing bolt enables the seat track to move in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury. Alas, the Japanese automaker didn’t have a choice but conduct a safety recall to remedy all of the potentially affected vehicles. A grand total of 21 vehicles, to be more precise, split between the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder and 2022 Infiniti QX60.
Nissan isn’t aware of any warranty claims attributed to this problem.
The recalled vehicles were manufactured in Smyrna between November 3rd, 2021 and November 30th, 2021 based on production records. Known owners will be notified by first-class mail by April 4th according to Nissan’s Part 573 Safety Recall Report filed with the federal watchdog. Dealers have been instructed to inspect the second-row seat track for the missing bolt (part no. 88921 6TA2A) and – if necessary – install a new mounting bolt.
Still based on the D platform of its predecessor, the 2022 model year Pathfinder is currently available from $33,880 excluding destination charge and optional extras. From a mechanical standpoint, the biggest change over the previous generation is the nine-speed automatic transmission from ZF Friedrichshafen that replaces the notoriously bad JATCO Xtronic CVT.
Over at Infiniti, the Pathfinder’s premium-oriented sibling is available from a princely $46,850 at press time. Both mid-size crossovers feature the VQ35DD naturally-aspirated V6 that belts out 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet (366 Nm) at 4,800 revolutions per minute in the QX60's case.
