Infiniti Launches New MyINFINITI App, Available on Both Apple and Android Products

Infiniti has just launched its all-new MyINFINITI app, which can be downloaded on both Apple and Android products. Through this app, users can enjoy goodies such as remote vehicle access, personalization and maintenance, plus various other convenience features and links to financial services account management.
Say you want to schedule a service appointment at a preferred retailer – you can do that directly through the app. Same goes for the service desk live chats, viewing your vehicle’s service history, and maintenance schedules. You can even receive notifications regarding applicable vehicle recalls of service campaigns.
“In a world where mobile devices hold so much power, the MyINFINITI app will only add to the ease and comfort that comes with owning an INFINITI vehicle,” said Infiniti Americas group VP, Craig Keeys. “Along with Infiniti Premium Care, the MyINFINITI app further delivers on our promise to offer first class customer and ownership experience.”
Your whole experience with this app can be further enhanced thanks to the active Infiniti InTouch Services Premium package subscription, which allows you to remotely start/stop your vehicle, remotely lock and unlock the doors, see the vehicle’s location and check vehicle status (tire pressure, brakes, oil pressure and so on).
The Japanese carmaker currently features a six-model lineup in the United States, with prices kicking off from $40,300 for the 2023 QX50 crossover in Pure spec, which is the entry-level specification. Meanwhile, its coupe-shaped sibling, the 2023 QX55 is priced from $49,150.
Now, if you don’t need a crossover, you can always opt for the 2023 Q50 and 2022 Q60 sedan and coupe models. The former is priced from $42,650 while the latter costs upwards of $42,250.
As for the two most expensive models, those would be the 2023 QX60 and 2022 QX80 SUVs. The QX60 is the brand’s best-selling model across all markets, and it’s priced from $49,200 in the U.S. As for the flagship QX80 SUV, it’s the company’s largest and most comfortable vehicle, hence the $71,950 starting MSRP.
“In a world where mobile devices hold so much power, the MyINFINITI app will only add to the ease and comfort that comes with owning an INFINITI vehicle,” said Infiniti Americas group VP, Craig Keeys. “Along with Infiniti Premium Care, the MyINFINITI app further delivers on our promise to offer first class customer and ownership experience.”
Your whole experience with this app can be further enhanced thanks to the active Infiniti InTouch Services Premium package subscription, which allows you to remotely start/stop your vehicle, remotely lock and unlock the doors, see the vehicle’s location and check vehicle status (tire pressure, brakes, oil pressure and so on).
The Japanese carmaker currently features a six-model lineup in the United States, with prices kicking off from $40,300 for the 2023 QX50 crossover in Pure spec, which is the entry-level specification. Meanwhile, its coupe-shaped sibling, the 2023 QX55 is priced from $49,150.
Now, if you don’t need a crossover, you can always opt for the 2023 Q50 and 2022 Q60 sedan and coupe models. The former is priced from $42,650 while the latter costs upwards of $42,250.
As for the two most expensive models, those would be the 2023 QX60 and 2022 QX80 SUVs. The QX60 is the brand’s best-selling model across all markets, and it’s priced from $49,200 in the U.S. As for the flagship QX80 SUV, it’s the company’s largest and most comfortable vehicle, hence the $71,950 starting MSRP.