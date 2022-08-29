China, Your Infiniti QX55 Is Officially Here With Attractive Pricing

Following the announcement made at the Shanghai Auto Show last year, Infiniti has now launched the QX55 in China, celebrating it with a performance from the National Traditional Orchestra at the 2022 Chengdu International Automobile Exhibition.
The crossover coupe is now up for grabs in the highly-competitive market, in four distinct trim levels, each one nicely specified, and accompanied by attractive retail prices.
For the Yao entry-level version, the Japanese automaker is asking at least 389,800 yuan (equal to $56,682 at the current exchange rates). This model gets the standard upper and lower screens, Apple CarPlay, Baidu CarLife with voice recognition, and active noise cancellation system.
The all-wheel-drive variant can be had from 428,800 yuan ($62,353), and it adds all of the above features, as well as AWD, heated front seats with electric adjustment, and panoramic surveillance video system with moving object monitoring function. Offered from 455,300 yuan ($66,206), the Yaoxiang has steer-by-wire 2.0, leather upholstery, remote engine start, semi-autonomous driving system, and front collision warning.
Getting the top-of-the-line Luxury variant of the QX55 means paying a minimum of 475,300 yuan ($69,114). Infiniti has equipped it with more gizmos, including matrix headlights, electrically-operated tailgate, memory function for the seats, steering wheel, and side mirrors, premium leather upholstery, and premium audio system signed by the Bose.
Powering the Infiniti QX55 sold in the People’s Republic is the familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, which kicks out 257 hp (261 ps / 192 kW) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque, the automaker’s official local website reveals.
"The arrival of the all-new Infiniti QX55 is another milestone of Infiniti in China," said the brand’s Senior Vice President for China, Sam Xin. "In addition to the recently launched all-new QX60, buyers now have two stunning crossovers that honor Infiniti's commitment to delivering outstanding products to our valued customers here."
