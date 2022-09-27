2023 Infiniti QX50 Adds Premium Care Maintenance Program, New Sport Grade

Previously known as the Infiniti EX, the QX was redesigned from the ground up for the 2019 model year. The compact-sized crossover enters 2023 with extra convenience in the guise of a maintenance program that provides up to three years of inspections, oil changes, and tire rotations.
Premium Care was introduced a few months ago for all 2023 models, be it retail or leased vehicles. According to Infiniti, scheduled maintenance items also include the brake fluid, cabin air filter, and tire road hazard. The only caveat is that specific models also benefit from car rental assistance.
Turning our attention back to the QX50, the Nissan-owned automaker offers no fewer than five grades. Only the range-topping Autograph comes with all-wheel drive standard. Priced at $57,350 excluding $1,195 for the destination charge, this variant boasts metallic scuff plates for the cargo area, tri-zone advanced automatic climate control, Ultrasuede headliner, quilted stitching, and a towing capacity of up to 3,000 lbs (1,361 kgs).
Lower down the spectrum, the Sensory is pretty expensive as well at $52,800 with front-wheel drive or $2,000 more with AWD. Its key features are a 16-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system, heated second-row seats, cube-like LED headlights, head-up display, Ultrasuede on areas that include the seats and center console lid, and natural maple wood trim.
Next up, $48,500 or $50,500 are the starting prices for the Sport, a newly-introduced grade that boasts "unique visual enhancements.” Said enhancements come in the guise of the sportier front end, gloss-black exterior touches, and dark-painted wheels. This variant also comes with 12-speaker audio, navigation, interior ambient lighting, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection.
The Luxe ($43,600 or $45,600) flaunts leather-appointed seats, heated front seats, roof rails, a panoramic moonroof, and a motion-activated liftgate. Last, but certainly not least, Pure is the most basic of specifications at $40,300 or $42,300. Highlights include the Infiniti InTouch dual-screen infotainment system, wired Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, the ProPILOT Assist suite, and 19-inch aluminum wheels painted in silver.
In the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department, your only choice is the VC-Turbo engine. A four-pot lump that can switch its compression ratio from 14:1 to 8:1 depending on the driving scenario, the 2.0-liter mill packs 268 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 280 pound-foot (380 Nm) from 1,600 rpm.
