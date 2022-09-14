2023 Infiniti QX50 Range Welcomes New Sport Grade

Nissan’s premium-oriented subsidiary has published the full list of MY23 updates. The QX50 Sport leads the pack, along with three years of complimentary Infiniti Premium Care across the MY23 lineup.
The QX50 Sport comes with a redesigned front fascia, gloss-black exterior trim, and machine-finished wheels. On the inside, highlights include 12-speaker premium audio from Bose and semi-aniline perforated leather seats. For 2023, new standard features include heated outside mirrors, remote engine start, rear door alert, and wireless charging for Qi-enabled phones.
The QX50 Pure and Luxe grades adopt redesigned alloy wheels, the Luxe further sweetens the deal with a motion-activated liftgate, and Luxe buyers can also specify the Bose premium audio system mentioned a little earlier. Selected grades can be configured in Radiant White. As for the crossover’s cabin, selected grades are now available in Pebble Gray and Monaco Red.
QX55 is the coupe-like sibling of the QX50, and it features quite a few more standard goodies than before. In no particular order, those features are four-way driver power lumbar adjustments, an USB Type-C charging port for the rear passenger, leather-appointed seats, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Prevention, and ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control and Steering Assist. The Essential and higher grades also boast more standard bits and bobs. The Sensory grade now comes with heated outboard seats in the rear as well as four-way passenger power lumbar adjustments.
The mid-sized QX60 gains wireless charging, a frameless rearview mirror, and updated lower bumper trim accent colors. More specifically, gloss black on the Luxe and dark gray on the Sensory and Autograph specifications.
As for the body-on-frame QX80, the automaker couldn’t do better than built-in Amazon Alexa compatibility and Lane Departure Warning alert via haptic feedback from the steering wheel. The Q50 Luxe is now available with a Saddle Brown interior, whereas the Q50 Sensory grade is available with a radiant front grille emblem. Isn’t there something missing, though?
Well, the Q60 is no longer in production. After selling 2,728 units in 2021, it was about time for Infiniti to put the kibosh on the Q50’s coupe sibling.
The QX50 Pure and Luxe grades adopt redesigned alloy wheels, the Luxe further sweetens the deal with a motion-activated liftgate, and Luxe buyers can also specify the Bose premium audio system mentioned a little earlier. Selected grades can be configured in Radiant White. As for the crossover’s cabin, selected grades are now available in Pebble Gray and Monaco Red.
QX55 is the coupe-like sibling of the QX50, and it features quite a few more standard goodies than before. In no particular order, those features are four-way driver power lumbar adjustments, an USB Type-C charging port for the rear passenger, leather-appointed seats, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Prevention, and ProPILOT Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control and Steering Assist. The Essential and higher grades also boast more standard bits and bobs. The Sensory grade now comes with heated outboard seats in the rear as well as four-way passenger power lumbar adjustments.
The mid-sized QX60 gains wireless charging, a frameless rearview mirror, and updated lower bumper trim accent colors. More specifically, gloss black on the Luxe and dark gray on the Sensory and Autograph specifications.
As for the body-on-frame QX80, the automaker couldn’t do better than built-in Amazon Alexa compatibility and Lane Departure Warning alert via haptic feedback from the steering wheel. The Q50 Luxe is now available with a Saddle Brown interior, whereas the Q50 Sensory grade is available with a radiant front grille emblem. Isn’t there something missing, though?
Well, the Q60 is no longer in production. After selling 2,728 units in 2021, it was about time for Infiniti to put the kibosh on the Q50’s coupe sibling.