Infiniti QX50 Steps Into the 2022 Model Year With New Features, Revised Pricing

The first units of the 2022 QX50 will arrive at dealers nationwide later this month, with other markets to follow. Kicking off at $39,000, before destination and handling, the 2022 QX50 Pure adds standard ProPilot semi-autonomous driving system, wireless Apple CarPlay, USB C port for rear passengers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry that works for the rear doors too, and LED welcome lights.For the QX50 Luxe, you’re looking at a minimum of $42,350, while the QX50 Essential starts at $46,800. The former brings the updated Appearance Package, with black trim on the outside, 20-inch wheels, and graphite headliner. The latter benefits from the Bose premium audio, heated steering wheel, and heated and ventilated front seats.Equipped with some of the features previously reserved for the range-topper, including perforated leather upholstery, heated rear outboard seats, four-way passenger power lumbar adjustment, and others, the QX50 Sensory can be ordered from $51,500. Topping off the lineup is the Autograph, which is now offered exclusively with all-wheel drive, and carries an MSRP of $56,950.On top of these, all versions of Infiniti’s premium compact crossover sport dual-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system with a 7-inch display on the lower specs, and an 8-inch one reserved for the better equipped grades, and Wi-Fi hotspot that can support up to seven devices.Power comes from the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine , which is still good for 268 hp (272 ps / 200) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque. It works in concert with a continuously variable transmission (), with standard paddle shifters, directing the thrust to the front wheels or to the all-wheel drive system, which is a $2,000 option on all trim levels, save for the top-of-the-line Autograph that offers it at no extra cost.The first units of the 2022 QX50 will arrive at dealers nationwide later this month, with other markets to follow.

