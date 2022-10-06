2023 Infiniti QX80 Now with Amazon Alexa Functionality, Gets $72,700 Starting MSRP

The QX80 is Infiniti’s flagship SUV model and it’s been further refined for the 2023 model year where it now features Amazon Alexa connectivity and haptic steering wheel feedback for the Lane Departure Warning system. Customers can already place their orders at retailers across the U.S. with prices starting from $72,700, minus the $1,695 destination and handling charge.
Aside from Amazon Alexa, which can play music, make calls, control smart home devices and more (using voice commands), the 2023 QX80 also comes with a 12.3-inch infotainment system which includes sat-nav, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto compatibility.
The luxury SUV is available in three grades, where each can be optionally fitted with the carmaker’s All-Mode four-wheel drive system. The QX80 comes standard with a 5.6-liter V8 engine, sending 400 horsepower to the wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. You can also tow up to 8,500 lbs (3.9 tons) with it, which is no small thing.
The previously mentioned entry-level price tag is for the Luxe RWD specification ($75,800 with 4WD), where you get 20-inch wheels, a 13-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charging, leather seats with Charcoal Burl trim, a Smart Rearview Mirror, power liftgate and more.
Move up in the range and you arrive at the Premium Select trim, which costs $77,785 with RWD and $80,885 with 4WD. This spec adds 22-inch dark chrome wheels, black exterior mirror caps, dark chrome exterior trim and Matte Mocha Burl interior trim.
Finally, there’s the Sensory specification ($84,835 or $87,935 with 4WD), which features semi-aniline quilted leather seats, a 17-speaker Bose Performance Series sound system, chrome mirror caps, the Hydraulic Body Motion Control suspension system, and climate-controlled front seats, among many other amenities.
As for active safety tech, all QX80 variants come standard with Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning and High Beam Assist, and the Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection.
