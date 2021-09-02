2022 Infiniti QX80 Priced From $70,600, Undercuts Both the Escalade and Navigator

The updated 2022 Infiniti QX80 is set to go on sale this fall with a starting MSRP of $70,600. Even if you add the available All-Mode four-wheel drive system, which costs $3,100, you’re still going to undercut the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator, both of which cost over $76,000 to start with.
Standard equipment includes Napa leather-appointed seating for all three rows, 20-inch alloys, a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, Charcoal Burl trim, heated front seats, power liftgate, a 13-speaker Bose sound system and loads more. If you want a better spec, you can opt instead for the QX80 Premium Select, which adds 22-inch dark chrome wheels and a unique Matte Mocha Burl interior trim (among other things) for upwards of $75,385.
As for the top spec QX80 Sensory, it’s priced from $82,235 and comes with 22-inch wheels, chrome exterior accents, semi-aniline leather seats, 17-speaker Bose sound system, climate-controlled front seats, the carmaker’s Hydraulic Body Motion Control system.
The biggest novelty on this 2022MY QX80 is the revised center cluster, housing that previously mentioned 12.3-inch touchscreen display. The system itself has wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto compatibility. Meanwhile, widescreen navigation with lane guidance is standard on all 2022 QX80s and comes with complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare.
Also standard is the Smart Rearview Mirror, Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Front and Rear Sonar System, plus driver-assistance systems like Intelligent Cruise Control, Backup Collision Intervention, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Intervention and Lane Departure Prevention.
Powering the 2022 Infiniti QX80 is a 5.6-liter V8 engine good for 400 hp (406 ps) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque, mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox and rear-wheel drive as standard. You don’t have to pay extra for the rear automatic self-leveling suspension either, which is said to improve towing prowess.
