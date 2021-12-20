1 2022 Infiniti QX80 Priced From $70,600, Undercuts Both the Escalade and Navigator

More on this:

Aging Gracefully: The New 2022 Infiniti QX80 Is an Upscale, Comfortable, Big-Old SUV

There are a few words that summarize the 2022 Infiniti QX80. Classy, luxurious, and effortless performance. The QX80 seems to be getting more desirable the older it gets. Compared to t he Armada, the QX80 is upscale , attractive with all the creature comforts of a luxury three-row SUV. Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes got the exclusive chance to review and drive this spruced-up version of the Nissan Armada. 9 photos



The QX80 has been around for 10-years, and the 2022 version is basically a refresh. While the exterior and mechanics have barely changed, the new QX80 comes with a new infotainment system and a powerful drivetrain.



This big SUV runs in a highly competitive segment. It competes with world-class options like the Cadillac Escalade, new Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Chevy Tahoe, Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX 570,



Underneath the hood is a 5.8-liter V8 paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission making 400 hp. There are two options to choose from, an all-wheel-drive and a rear-wheel-drive. The new Infiniti QX80 will do an impressive 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) aceleration in 5.9-seconds. This luxury SUV can also tow up to 8,500 pounds (3855 kg).



Compared to the older generations, Yuri loves the big forehead style hood. The new grille, the updated headlight give it a wicked look. He feels it’s attractive but imposing. The proportions are awkward since this SUV is huge, but somehow, it works.



The high-performance SUV packs the same powertrain you will find in the Nissan Armada and Titan. It handles and performs very well on the road. Its suspension is also very comfortable, not like the Escalade, but considering it’s a body-on frame setup, there’s nothing to complain about.



The starting price for a new 2022 Infiniti QX80 is $71,995. Based on Yuri’s drive experience, the full-size model is a solid, comfortable, easy driving, easy steering, big old SUV.



There’s a lot to smile about the new 2022 Infiniti QX80. For starters, it’s a whole new attractive package. Jakub and Yuri call it the Beautiful Beluga whale.The QX80 has been around for 10-years, and the 2022 version is basically a refresh. While the exterior and mechanics have barely changed, the new QX80 comes with a new infotainment system and a powerful drivetrain.This bigruns in a highly competitive segment. It competes with world-class options like the Cadillac Escalade, new Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Chevy Tahoe, Lincoln Navigator, Lexus LX 570, BMW X7, and Mercedes-Benz GLS Underneath the hood is a 5.8-liter V8 paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission making 400 hp. There are two options to choose from, an all-wheel-drive and a rear-wheel-drive. The new Infiniti QX80 will do an impressive 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) aceleration in 5.9-seconds. This luxury SUV can also tow up to 8,500 pounds (3855 kg).Compared to the older generations, Yuri loves the big forehead style hood. The new grille, the updated headlight give it a wicked look. He feels it’s attractive but imposing. The proportions are awkward since this SUV is huge, but somehow, it works.The high-performance SUV packs the same powertrain you will find in the Nissan Armada and Titan. It handles and performs very well on the road. Its suspension is also very comfortable, not like the Escalade, but considering it’s a body-on frame setup, there’s nothing to complain about.The starting price for a new 2022 Infiniti QX80 is $71,995. Based on Yuri’s drive experience, the full-size model is a solid, comfortable, easy driving, easy steering, big old SUV.