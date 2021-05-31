Nissan Recalls Armada, Infiniti QX80 SUVs Over Fuel Pump Failure Risk

5 Nissan GT-R Sport Wagon Looks Like a Sensible Supercar Killer in Quick Rendering

In the full-size utility vehicle segment, Nissan offers two of the oldest SUVs out there in the guise of the Armada and Infiniti QX80. And despite their venerable age, both nameplates have been recalled yet again. 56 photos



Exactly 14,221 examples of the Armada are called back along with 9,919 QX80s. The percentage of vehicles estimated to actually exhibit the defect is approximately 1.5 percent for the Armada and 4.5 percent for the QX80. As the headline implies, the Japanese automaker has learned of a potential issue with the fuel pump on certain vehicles produced for the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) market. The subsequent investigation determined a manufacturing issue at the supplier, namely TI Fluid Systems from Japan.During the manufacturing process, a buildup of molten plastic on the cylinder tip of the molding machined caused the impeller density to be out of specification. The gasoline that runs through the fuel pump may cause the impeller to swell, increasing frictional resistance between the impeller and inlet cover so much that the fuel pump may bind. This condition further leads to engine stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.June 2020 is when Nissan became aware of the issue, and March 2021 is when the investigation was expanded to North American vehicles. On a more cheerful note, Nissan isn’t aware of any incidents related to this issue.Documents filed with thesingle out 2020 and 2021 model year Armada and QX80 vehicles manufactured between October 5th, 2019 and April 2nd, 2020. The Frontier, Titan, and NV3500 feature a similar fuel pump from TI Fluid Systems, but Nissan says that they’re fine because the impeller specification is different.Dealers will be notified from June 2nd according to Nissan, and known owners of affected vehicles are due to be notified within 60 days to bring their Armadas and QX80s in for repairs. And obviously enough, dealers will be instructed to replace the fuel pump at no cost to the affected customers.Exactly 14,221 examples of the Armada are called back along with 9,919 QX80s. The percentage of vehicles estimated to actually exhibit the defect is approximately 1.5 percent for the Armada and 4.5 percent for the QX80.

Download attachment: Nissan Armada, Infiniti QX80 fuel pump recall (PDF)