Hyundai Buyers Told to Wait 30 Months for Their New Cars Because of Obvious Reasons

It’s not a secret that the waiting time for a new car has increased to insane levels in some markets, but as far as the South Koreans are concerned, the whole thing is getting ridiculous.
Hyundai and Kia buyers are being told to wait not six months, not twelve months, but no less than 2 years and a half to get their hands on their brand-new cars.
The delays have increased substantially in the last few months, and the local media reveals that South Korean customers are increasingly frustrated with what’s happening right now. As a result, some believe that Hyundai is actually favoring export markets, as many of the cars are produced and then shipped overseas to customers in other countries.
But according to Hyundai, it’s all because of the challenges that all carmakers are currently struggling with, including the lack of semiconductors. In other words, the South Korean carmaker says it’s facing major shortages that disrupt its production lines, and as a result, the ordered vehicles can’t be shipped to customers in a timely manner.
The cited report reveals that Kia customers would have to wait for up to 9 months for certain models, while those who order a Hyundai sedan or SUV might have to wait for a maximum of 20 months. In some cases, the wait could be longer depending on the production challenges the carmaker ends up facing at its domestic facilities.
The global chip inventory continues to be incredibly constrained right now, and carmakers across the world continue to struggle with production challenges. Many of them turn to temporary suspension halts or building cars without certain systems.
The consensus right now is that the chip crisis would continue into 2023, with GM CEO Mary Barra revealing recently that her company expects the shortage to remain a problem next year and even beyond.
