Hyundai Says Enough Is Enough, Resists the Chip Shortage With Skyrocketing Sales

The chip shortage continues to be a global concern these days, not only in the automotive sector but in the rest of the industries as well.
As far as carmakers are concerned, however, many of them are still looking into ways to reduce the disruptions caused by the lack of semiconductors, and more often than not, they turn to temporary production halts at some of their facilities.
Enter Hyundai.
The company has recently reported strong sales for September, as its shipments increased no more, no less than 24.4 percent from a year earlier. This means Hyundai sold 355,040 units, out of which 298,310 vehicles were delivered to customers outside Korea.
This alone is an increase of 23.4 percent year-over-year.
When it comes to the domestic market, Hyundai managed to score impressive growth here as well, as its sales went up 30 percent to nearly 57,000 units.
On the other hand, while these optimistic figures could signal the end of the chip shortage, this isn’t exactly what’s happening. The numbers come after the automotive industry was hit hard by the lack of semiconductors a year ago, so at the moment, the chip inventory continues to be rather constrained.
One of the effects of Hyundai’s strong sales in September, however, is the decrease in the gap between the market performance in the first nine months of 2022 versus 2021. Hyundai says the difference between the two years is shrinking, and thanks to the solid numbers last month, the sales in the period January to September are now down just 1 percent as compared to 2021.
Needless to say, Hyundai is optimistic that it could capitalize on the solid sales with a strong performance in the coming months as well, which would essentially turn 2022 into a much better year than originally expected during the summer. New models, including IONIQ 6 and the Grandeur, both due later this year, should help Hyundai on this front.
