Hyundai Motorsport Parts Ways With Oliver Solberg, Will Run Three Cars in 2023

Hyundai Motorsport has decided against renewing its contract with Oliver Solberg after the conclusion of the 2022 season. Oliver has only had one season in the WRC's Rally1 category, which followed a season in the WRC2 class, where he was also driving a manufacturer-run Hyundai of the corresponding class. Oliver's best result this season was fourth place in Ypres Rally Belgium.
The Germany-based Korean team announced that it intends to field three crews in 2023, not four, and wants to have an experienced roster. Since Oliver just had his maiden WRC season, and an incomplete one – with a car shared with Sebastien Ogier, it is clear that the team's leaders do not want the youngster on board for 2023.
Oliver Solberg will remain with the team until the end of the year, and he has pledged to take part in all the selected activities that the decision involves, including taking part in the pre-event recce, which is rally-speak for reconnaissance. Solberg will not compete in the event per se, as the car that he would use will be offered to Seb Ogier as part of Hyundai's deal with the French champion.
The young Solberg has stated his disappointment for not moving forward with the team, along with his respect for their decision. Oliver noted that it was nice of them to be open with him on the process, and he continues to be grateful for the chance of competing in the WRC, the top tier of rallying.
Both Oliver Solberg and the Hyundai squad were aware that their first WRC season together was a learning year for the young driver. In that context, while he got a chance to elevate his skills, the team had to deal with several crashes, which made a dent in the team's budget, not just in the body of the Hyundai i20 N WRC Rally 1 cars.
Oliver Solberg has thanked everyone at the team headquarters in Alzenau, as well as the fans for their support, and has concluded that he and Hyundai are ending their chapter together on good terms.
It is important to note that Hyundai Motorsport representatives have also stated that, in the WRC, “you never know when paths may cross again,” which could mean that Solberg might be invited back for a second stint after he does one or several seasons with another team.
