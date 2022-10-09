Driven: 2023 Genesis G90 3.5T e-Supercharger AWD – Old School No More

As the brand’s flagship, the Genesis G90 was kind of a throwback to old school full-size luxury sedans. Offered in both V6 and V8 trims, it promised a comfy ride, plenty of stretch-out rear seat space, yards of wood veneers and jeweled analog gauges and switchgear. Meanwhile, its European rivals were redefining luxury, putting technology at the top of the list of must-haves.
Enter the 2023 Genesis G90 3.5T, a car that leaves the old school in the dust. No longer offered with a V8 variant and a choice of rear- or all-wheel-drive, it’s now powered by a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine sending output via an 8-speed automatic transmission to all four corners.
Two states of tune are offered, a base 375-horsepower unit with 375 lb-ft of torque or the mild hybrid e-Supercharger variant with a 48-volt assist. That drivetrain delivers 409 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid version puts its emphasis on performance and as a result carries an EPA fuel economy rating 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway for a combined 20 mpg. The base model is good for one mpg more in the city, two mpg extra on the highway for a combined rating of 21 mpg.
In signaling its break from the past, the exterior styling of the new G90 is striking. The massive shield-shaped grille is flanked by twin strips of LED lights that wrap around the corners and serve as headlamps, daytime running lights and turn signals. The twin strip theme is repeated aft of the front wheels as well as in the wraparound rear LED taillamps.
At the rear, a steeply raked rear window blends into a decklid that has a downward cant, giving the rear a more softly rounded contour that contrasts sharply with the much more aggressive look of the nose. These disparate elements combine to give the Genesis a look that is distinctly its own.
Perhaps the biggest change, however, is the interior. Gone are the analog gauges and in their place is a 12.3-inch digital instrument display in front of the driver and a similarly sized touchscreen in the center of the dash. However, that’s not to say in the interior design is stark. There’s still plenty of soft-touch and upholstered surfaces, redundant switches in satin finish aluminum and wood veneers to underscore the car’s flagship status.
These modes are merely icing on the cake that is G90’s sublime performance. It’s a quiet, yet powerful machine that has a solid road feel, precise steering, and a supple ride. Athleticism is not its strong suit; this is a car that’s meant to transport its passengers quickly and confidently with high levels of comfort. The top model’s velvety ride is courtesy of an advanced air suspension system.
The active noise-cancelling system mutes outside noises, and you feel almost as if you’re along for the ride, thanks to a full array of driver assists that include stop-and-go adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assists.
That doesn’t mean the G90 lacks maneuverability. The 3.5T e-Supercharger models, in addition to getting 21-inch wheels (an inch bigger than the base model), it also comes with rear-wheel steering that lops three feet off the base model’s 40.1-foot turning radius.
As befitting a flagship, the G90 in its two trim levels comes with just about every conceivable feature as standard equipment. The G90 3.5T is priced from $88,400, while the e-Supercharger model goes for just over $10k more at $98,700. For that extra amount you benefit from the greater drivetrain output, air suspension system, larger wheels and tires, rear-seat upgrades, more speakers on the Bang & Olufsen sound system and the rear-wheel steer system. With $1,095 delivery and the $575 Capri Blue exterior paint scheme, our test car cost $100,370.
While the old-school attributes of the previous G90 held its own charm, this more modern interpretation of the Genesis flagship is a welcome change. Genesis has done a masterful job of integrating new technology without sacrificing the upscale touches that more tradition-bound buyers can appreciate.
