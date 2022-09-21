Doug DeMuro Likes the All-New 2023 Genesis G90 a Bit Too Much, but It's Still No S-Class

Genesis unveiled its second-generation G90 luxury sedan a little over a year ago, featuring a new design language with cube-shaped projection lights at the front, two-row taillights, loads of tech and interior space, and a 48-volt mild hybrid system with an electric supercharger for the flagship spec.
The power unit is a 3.5-liter V6 T-GDI, good for 409 hp (415 ps) and 405 lb-ft (549 Nm) of torque – again, we’re talking about the 48V e-supercharger version. You can get the same engine without the e-supercharger, resulting in 375 hp (380 ps) and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) of torque.
Performance is therefore decent, but you can definitely go faster with just about any German alternative.
In terms of specs, you get 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, LED lights, rain-sensing wipers, a digital key, fingerprint authentication system, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch gauge cluster, head-up display, active noise control, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, leather everywhere and wood trim – all at no extra cost.
Of course, what you really want is the flagship model, which retails from $98,700. Aside from the more powerful engine, you also benefit from having multi-chamber air suspension and rear-wheel steering, 21-inch wheels, ventilated rear seats with a massaging function, plus loads more.
Now, this variant was recently tested by none other than Doug DeMuro, who’s generally pretty good at categorizing cars. He was impressed with the 2023 G90’s interior quality, comfort and with some of the interior gizmos, but less so by the power unit and steering. He didn’t say they were bad, just that they weren’t anything special.
When it came time to give it a “DougScore”, he knew he couldn’t place it side-by-side with the Mercedes S-Class or the BMW 7-Series (or the Lexus LS 500h for that matter). However, the new G90 didn’t fall too short of a 2019 Audi A8.
We’re not sure the styling will be to everyone’s liking though, which will probably impact sales to some extent.
