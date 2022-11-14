2023 Nissan Versa Plays the Value Card With $15,730 Starting Price

The Versa has always been all about value, and the 2023 model continues the long-running tradition with a rather attractive sticker price. Excluding the $1,095 destination charge freight, Nissan asks $15,730 for the S grade.
There is, however, a caveat. Rather than a six-speed manual as it’s the norm with modern budget-oriented automobiles, the Versa comes with a five-speed manual. One gear makes all the difference in the world on the highway, but still, remember that Subaru also offers a fiver in the Impreza.
Nissan might have decided on a transmission that has already paid for itself to keep the costs low. The Japanese automaker says that strong value is of utmost importance when costs and inflation are top of mind for U.S. drivers. Citing a survey conducted by none other than Nissan, 53 percent of respondents identified affordability as one of the most important attributes in a new vehicle, closely followed by fuel economy (34 percent).
Speaking of which, you’ll have to spend a few extra dollars for the Xtronic continuously variable transmission if you want to squeeze out the most miles per gallon from the Versa’s tank. In this configuration, the subcompact sedan averages 35 miles per gallon (6.7 liters per 100 kilometers).
The S grade with said transmission is $17,400 excluding the aforementioned freight charge. At the other end of the spectrum, the SV and SR retail at $19,020 and $19,720 for the 2023 model year in the U.S.
What changed for 2023, though? Well, the list starts with a redesigned front end, the brand’s new corporate logo, redesigned 17-inch alloys for the SR, and the addition of Gray Sky Pearl to the exterior color palette. The S Plus package enhances the Versa S with 16-inch alloys, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, as well as Apple CarPlay plus Android Auto connectivity. Available features also include a Wi-Fi hotspot, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, as well as a wireless smartphone charging pad.
Regardless of trim levels and optional extras, the Versa for the U.S. market comes exclusively with a 1.6-liter mill. The naturally-aspirated engine puts out 122 hp at 6,300 rpm and 114 lb-ft (155 Nm) at 4,000 rpm.
Nissan might have decided on a transmission that has already paid for itself to keep the costs low. The Japanese automaker says that strong value is of utmost importance when costs and inflation are top of mind for U.S. drivers. Citing a survey conducted by none other than Nissan, 53 percent of respondents identified affordability as one of the most important attributes in a new vehicle, closely followed by fuel economy (34 percent).
Speaking of which, you’ll have to spend a few extra dollars for the Xtronic continuously variable transmission if you want to squeeze out the most miles per gallon from the Versa’s tank. In this configuration, the subcompact sedan averages 35 miles per gallon (6.7 liters per 100 kilometers).
The S grade with said transmission is $17,400 excluding the aforementioned freight charge. At the other end of the spectrum, the SV and SR retail at $19,020 and $19,720 for the 2023 model year in the U.S.
What changed for 2023, though? Well, the list starts with a redesigned front end, the brand’s new corporate logo, redesigned 17-inch alloys for the SR, and the addition of Gray Sky Pearl to the exterior color palette. The S Plus package enhances the Versa S with 16-inch alloys, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, as well as Apple CarPlay plus Android Auto connectivity. Available features also include a Wi-Fi hotspot, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, as well as a wireless smartphone charging pad.
Regardless of trim levels and optional extras, the Versa for the U.S. market comes exclusively with a 1.6-liter mill. The naturally-aspirated engine puts out 122 hp at 6,300 rpm and 114 lb-ft (155 Nm) at 4,000 rpm.