2022 Nissan Versa Priced From $15,080, It’s America’s Third-Cheapest New Car Model

Nissan has announced pricing for its 2022 Versa subcompact sedan, which is now available with a starting MSRP of $15,080, good enough to land you the entry-level Versa S grade equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox. The 2022 Versa is America’s third-cheapest new car model, after the Mitsubishi Mirage ($14,295) and the Chevrolet Spark ($13,600).
Segment-wise, the Versa is however the cheapest four-door sedan in the U.S. seen as how the Mirage G4 sedan is priced from $15,295, although Mitsubishi has yet to update 2022 pricing for either of the two Mirage versions.
Still, it’s hard to argue against the Versa as a best-in-class value proposition. Rivals such as the 2022 Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio are priced from $16,645 and $16,150 respectively. Although to be fair, Xtronic versions of the Versa do start from $16,750, which on paper makes it more expensive than the equivalent Accent or Rio, which only come with automatic gearboxes.
Buyers set on having the 2022 Versa can choose between three grades. You have the previously mentioned S grade, but also the SV and the SR, the latter being the best-equipped. All versions come with the same 122 hp 1.6-liter DOHC four-cylinder gasoline engine, rated at 32 mpg (7.35 L/100km) city, 40 mpg (5.88 L/100 km) highway and 35 mpg (6.75 L/100 km) combined (Xtronic models).
Pricing for the Versa SV 1.6L Xtronic starts from $17,890, while the SR 1.6L Xtronic variant comes with an $18,490 sticker. As for features, the subcompact four-door embraces Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility technology, meaning it has the available Nissan Safety Shield 360 system and a 7.0-inch touchscreen display.
Other active safety goodies include the class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking system, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intelligent Cruise Control, while connectivity functions include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay integration, audio streaming via Bluetooth and USB ports.
