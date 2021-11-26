2022 Nissan Versa Priced From $15,080, It’s America’s Third-Cheapest New Car Model

Nissan has announced pricing for its 2022 Versa subcompact sedan, which is now available with a starting MSRP of $15,080, good enough to land you the entry-level Versa S grade equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox. The 2022 Versa is America’s third-cheapest new car model, after the Mitsubishi Mirage ($14,295) and the Chevrolet Spark ($13,600).

