2023 Nissan Versa Will Make Public Debut at Miami Auto Show

Nissan will debut the 2023 Versa at this year's Miami Auto Show, which starts this weekend. The event will mark the public debut, as well as sales start for the 2023 Nissan Versa, and the new model will be exhibited until October 23rd, 2022. According to Nissan, the people who see the updated Versa at the show will be the first (outside staff) to see it in person.

32 photos