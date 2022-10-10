2023 Nissan Versa Will Make Public Debut at Miami Auto Show

Nissan will debut the 2023 Versa at this year's Miami Auto Show, which starts this weekend. The event will mark the public debut, as well as sales start for the 2023 Nissan Versa, and the new model will be exhibited until October 23rd, 2022. According to Nissan, the people who see the updated Versa at the show will be the first (outside staff) to see it in person.
Nissan's updated Versa comes with a restyled front, along with additional tech. Customers can order it with a wireless device charging pad, an 8-inch multimedia touchscreen, and a Wi-Fi hotspot, among other new available elements. Several features that were optional are now standard, Nissan notes.
For example, the standard safety equipment list includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Automatic Braking, and High Beam Assist. Available as options are systems like Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Intelligent Cruise Control.
You can identify the 2023 Nissan Versa by its V-motion grille that has been changed for this model year, and it also comes with the new Nissan logo, inside and out.
There's a new trim level, called SR, and it has a dedicated alloy wheel design available in 17-inch form, along with the possibility of ordering the new Gray Sky Pearl paint, which can also be had on the SV trim.
The MY2023 Nissan Versa comes with the possibility of ordering a package called S Plus, which adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality to the S grade, which is the most accessible way of getting them in this model, as the S trim level is the base version.
Regardless of the selected trim level (S, SV, or SR), the 2023 Nissan Versa comes with the same engine, a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder DOHC motor that provides 122 horsepower.
The S trim level matches the motor with a five-speed manual transmission, but the SV and SR have an Xtronic CVT as standard. In the case of the latter, the 2023 Nissan Versa is rated up to 32 MPG city, 40 MPG highway, and 35 MPG average.
With the sales start of the 2023 Nissan Versa, we will also get pricing information from the Japanese marque. According to Nissan, the Versa is the most affordable model in its class, so we expect them to keep it that way.
For example, the standard safety equipment list includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Automatic Braking, and High Beam Assist. Available as options are systems like Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Intelligent Cruise Control.
You can identify the 2023 Nissan Versa by its V-motion grille that has been changed for this model year, and it also comes with the new Nissan logo, inside and out.
There's a new trim level, called SR, and it has a dedicated alloy wheel design available in 17-inch form, along with the possibility of ordering the new Gray Sky Pearl paint, which can also be had on the SV trim.
The MY2023 Nissan Versa comes with the possibility of ordering a package called S Plus, which adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality to the S grade, which is the most accessible way of getting them in this model, as the S trim level is the base version.
Regardless of the selected trim level (S, SV, or SR), the 2023 Nissan Versa comes with the same engine, a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder DOHC motor that provides 122 horsepower.
The S trim level matches the motor with a five-speed manual transmission, but the SV and SR have an Xtronic CVT as standard. In the case of the latter, the 2023 Nissan Versa is rated up to 32 MPG city, 40 MPG highway, and 35 MPG average.
With the sales start of the 2023 Nissan Versa, we will also get pricing information from the Japanese marque. According to Nissan, the Versa is the most affordable model in its class, so we expect them to keep it that way.