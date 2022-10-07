2023 Nissan Ariya Electric Crossover Launched in Canada, It's Cheaper Than the U.S.-Spec

Nissan is now accepting orders for the 2023 Ariya in Canada, where the electric crossover is available in three fewer trim levels than its U.S. counterpart, and it is also more affordable.
The 2023 Nissan Ariya lineup kicks off with the front-wheel drive Engage, priced from CA$52,998 (US$38,769), with a 214 hp (217 ps / 160 kW) motor, powered by a 63 kWh battery, which has a total driving range of 346 km (215 miles). The Venture FWD follows it, with a 238 hp (241 ps / 178 kW) motor, an 87 kWh battery, and 482 kilometers (300 miles) of range, available from CA$59,498 (US$43,524).
Next comes the Evolve e-4ORCE AWD, with its 63 kWh battery juicing up two electric motors making a combined 335 hp (340 ps / 250 kW) and offering a range of up to 330 km (205 miles). Pricing for this model kicks off at CA$60,598 (US$44,329). The Evolve+ FWD brings the 87 kWh battery, starts at CA$64,998 (US$47,547), uses a single 238-hp (241 ps / 178 kW) electric motor, and has a 458-km (285-mile) autonomy.
Also using the 87 kWh battery pack are the Platinum+ e-4ORCE, and range-topping Premiere e-4ORCE. Both have a dual-motor setup, with a combined 389 hp (395 ps / 290 kW) each, and can drive for 426 km (265 miles) on a single charge. The former has a recommended retail price of CA$69,198 (US$50,620), and the latter can be had from CA$69,998 (US$51,205).
In the United States, the 2023 Nissan Ariya is offered in nine trim levels with the same powertrain and battery options. The lineup starts from $43,190 for the Engage FWD, which has an EPA-estimated driving range of 216 miles (348 km), whereas for the Platinum+ e-4ORCE, whose autonomy has yet to be disclosed, interested parties are looking at a minimum of $60,190, Nissan has confirmed last week.
Next comes the Evolve e-4ORCE AWD, with its 63 kWh battery juicing up two electric motors making a combined 335 hp (340 ps / 250 kW) and offering a range of up to 330 km (205 miles). Pricing for this model kicks off at CA$60,598 (US$44,329). The Evolve+ FWD brings the 87 kWh battery, starts at CA$64,998 (US$47,547), uses a single 238-hp (241 ps / 178 kW) electric motor, and has a 458-km (285-mile) autonomy.
Also using the 87 kWh battery pack are the Platinum+ e-4ORCE, and range-topping Premiere e-4ORCE. Both have a dual-motor setup, with a combined 389 hp (395 ps / 290 kW) each, and can drive for 426 km (265 miles) on a single charge. The former has a recommended retail price of CA$69,198 (US$50,620), and the latter can be had from CA$69,998 (US$51,205).
In the United States, the 2023 Nissan Ariya is offered in nine trim levels with the same powertrain and battery options. The lineup starts from $43,190 for the Engage FWD, which has an EPA-estimated driving range of 216 miles (348 km), whereas for the Platinum+ e-4ORCE, whose autonomy has yet to be disclosed, interested parties are looking at a minimum of $60,190, Nissan has confirmed last week.