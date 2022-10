2023 Nissan Ariya Electric Crossover Launched in Canada, It's Cheaper Than the U.S.-Spec

kW

The 2023 Nissan Ariya lineup kicks off with the front-wheel drive Engage, priced from CA$52,998 (US$38,769), with a 214 hp (217 ps / 160) motor, powered by a 63battery, which has a total driving range of 346 km (215 miles). The Venturefollows it, with a 238 hp (241 ps / 178 kW) motor, an 87 kWh battery, and 482 kilometers (300 miles) of range, available from CA$59,498 (US$43,524).Next comes the Evolve e-4ORCE, with its 63 kWh battery juicing up two electric motors making a combined 335 hp (340 ps / 250 kW) and offering a range of up to 330 km (205 miles). Pricing for this model kicks off at CA$60,598 (US$44,329). The Evolve+ FWD brings the 87 kWh battery, starts at CA$64,998 (US$47,547), uses a single 238-hp (241 ps / 178 kW) electric motor, and has a 458-km (285-mile) autonomy.Also using the 87 kWh battery pack are the Platinum+ e-4ORCE, and range-topping Premiere e-4ORCE. Both have a dual-motor setup, with a combined 389 hp (395 ps / 290 kW) each, and can drive for 426 km (265 miles) on a single charge. The former has a recommended retail price of CA$69,198 (US$50,620), and the latter can be had from CA$69,998 (US$51,205).In the United States, the 2023 Nissan Ariya is offered in nine trim levels with the same powertrain and battery options. The lineup starts from $43,190 for the Engage FWD, which has an EPA-estimated driving range of 216 miles (348 km), whereas for the Platinum+ e-4ORCE, whose autonomy has yet to be disclosed, interested parties are looking at a minimum of $60,190, Nissan has confirmed last week.