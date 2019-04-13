2020 Nissan Versa Price Will Be “Fitting Buyers In the Segment”

For the time being, the Versa remains one of the cheapest new cars on sale in the United States of America. But for the 2020 model year, Nissan is extremely vague in regard to the matter of pricing.
“Fitting [for the] buyers in the segment” is all the automaker is willing to share right now, and the choice of words suggests that the suggested retail price will go up. For the 2019 model year, the cheapest configuration starts at $12,460 excluding destination charge. The range-topping SV and SV Special Edition? Make that $16,090 and $16,890 plus $895.
The third generation of the subcompact sedan features motifs from the Altima and Leaf. The floating C-pillars and strong character line are our favorite exterior details, and as you can tell in the photo gallery, the ride height has been dropped by two inches for a sportier silhouette.
Opening the driver’s door reveals a cockpit that shares a lot with the Kicks, the replacement for the Juke in the United States. Power windows all around and remote keyless entry with push-button start come standard for the 2020 model year, translating to a higher starting price. On the downside, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto remain optional extras. For customers living in colder states, heated front seats are a must.
Only one engine will have to make do, borrowed from the Kicks as well. The 1.6-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder develops 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual comes standard on the lowest of trim levels. A CVT (continuously variable transmission) developed by JATCO is available as an optional extra.
On the safety front, the 2020 Versa is most impressive thanks to the Safety Shield 360 suite of driver-assistance features. From the get-go, the subcompact sedan gets Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Automatic Braking, and High Beam Assist. Highlights further include Intelligent Driver Alertness, Intelligent Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Warning.
