autoevolution

Nissan Tries To Make the Kicks Cool With the Surf Concept

27 Feb 2019, 12:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Concept Car
On sale in Brazil since 2016, the Kicks arrived in the United States for the 2018 model year. A subcompact crossover that took the place of the Juke, the Kicks also happens to be the perfect basis for one-off concepts.
8 photos
Nissan Kicks Surf ConceptNissan Kicks Surf ConceptNissan Kicks Surf ConceptNissan Kicks Surf ConceptNissan Kicks Surf ConceptNissan Kicks Surf ConceptNissan Kicks Surf Concept
This is where the Surf enters the scene, an interesting study made possible by input from surfing champions Alejo and Santiago Muniz. "We imagined it would have to be the perfect ally for the lifestyle and needs of surfers," explains John Sahs, head of the design team.

For starters, changes over the bone-stock Kicks include crossbars on the roof and a rear deck developed for surfing accessories such as wetsuits. Nissan even fitted a portable shower system, and as if that wasn’t enough, a water-resistant wrist band has been programmed to lock and unlock the concept.

Inspired by the surfing scene of South America, “the bright yellow-green accents, together with the blue, gives the Nissan Kicks Surf concept vehicle a dynamic and sporty feel." In hindsight, there’s no denying Sahs was on an extremely limited budget when the higher-ups told him to come up with something special.

One of the best-selling crossovers in Latin America, the Kicks in manufactured in Aguascalientes City, Mexico and Resende in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Over in the U.S. of A., the Kicks starts at $18,540 for the entry-level trim.

Even the S comes with the Xtronic CVT, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Siri Eyes Free, Bluetooth connectivity, RearView Monitor, and Automatic Emergency Braking. Something that not even the SV ($20,250) and SR ($20,870) can claim is all-wheel drive, an option that Hyundai offers in the similarly-sized Kona.

Featuring best-in-class fuel economy, the Kicks comes with the HR16DE naturally aspirated engine as standard (and the only option available). 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque will have to suffice, figures eclipsed by Hyundai with the 2.0-liter MPI Atkinson-cycle engine in the entry-level Kona SE.

On the other hand, the Nissan has the pricing advantage because it features less equipment from the get-go. For the 2019 model year, the Kona SE retails at $19,240 including a retail cash bonus of $750.
Nissan Kicks concept Nissan crossover
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
NISSAN models:
NISSAN Rogue SportNISSAN Rogue Sport Small SUVNISSAN MuranoNISSAN Murano CrossoverNISSAN MaximaNISSAN Maxima MediumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVNISSAN Versa / NoteNISSAN Versa / Note CompactAll NISSAN models  
 
 