Nissan Tries To Make the Kicks Cool With the Surf Concept

On sale in Brazil since 2016, the Kicks arrived in the United States for the 2018 model year. A subcompact crossover that took the place of the Juke, the Kicks also happens to be the perfect basis for one-off concepts. 8 photos



For starters, changes over the bone-stock Kicks include crossbars on the roof and a rear deck developed for surfing accessories such as wetsuits. Nissan even fitted a portable shower system, and as if that wasn’t enough, a water-resistant wrist band has been programmed to lock and unlock the concept.



Inspired by the surfing scene of South America, “the bright yellow-green accents, together with the blue, gives the Nissan Kicks Surf concept vehicle a dynamic and sporty feel." In hindsight, there’s no denying Sahs was on an extremely limited budget when the higher-ups told him to come up with something special.



One of the best-selling crossovers in Latin America, the



Even the S comes with the Xtronic CVT , 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Siri Eyes Free, Bluetooth connectivity, RearView Monitor, and Automatic Emergency Braking. Something that not even the SV ($20,250) and SR ($20,870) can claim is all-wheel drive, an option that Hyundai offers in the similarly-sized Kona.



Featuring best-in-class fuel economy, the



