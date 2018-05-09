2018 Nissan Kicks Price Announced, FWD-only Lineup Starts at $17,990

Codenamed P15 and on sale in Brazil since 2016, the Nissan Kicks is now available in the United States from $17,990. In addition to the entry-level S model, there are two more trim lines to choose from, namely the SV ($19,690) and SR ($20,290).
As a replacement for the Juke, it’s a bit underwhelming the Kicks isn’t available with all-wheel-drive. And that doesn’t help the Kicks in its pursuit to replace the love-it-or-hate-it Juke crossover, more so if you compare the two CUVs on paper.
First of all, the engine bay doesn’t feature a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 188 horsepower and 177 pound-feet. It is a naturally aspirated four-cylinder with the same displacement, churning out 125 hp and 115 lb-ft, translating to 33 miles per gallon on the combined cycle. And whether you like it or not, the Xtronic CVT is the only way of sending the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the front wheels.
The biggest insult to the legacy of the Juke, however, is the conservative look of the Kicks. It’s almost as if the newcomer screams “me too, I’m a little crossover too, pick me” through every pore and customization option, without offering something to set it apart from the rest of the subcompact-sized crossovers available for sale in the U.S.
“The new Kicks is designed to fit the needs of singles or couples looking for expressive styling, personal technology, smart functionality and advanced safety features at an affordable price starting under $18,000,” commented Michael Bunce, vice president of product planning at Nissan North America, Inc. What Bunce actually means is, there’s little legroom for the rear occupants because of the short wheelbase (103.1 inches from axle to axle), so two people up front will have to do.
On the other hand, the standard equipment of each trim level is more than enough for the price point of the Kicks. The S comes with 16-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, roof rails, automatic headlights, Bluetooth connectivity, no less than three USB ports, and safety features such as the automatic emergency braking system.
The SV levels up to body-color side mirrors and door handles, 17-inch aluminum wheels, automatic climate control, 7.0-inch infotainment with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, rear tonneau cover, blind spot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.
The range-topping SR sweetens the deal with sportier bumpers, tailgate-mounted spoiler, dark-chrome accents for the grille, LED low-beam headlights, fog lights, black-painted door mirrors with integrated turn signals, leather on the steering wheel and shifter, chrome interior accents, and Intelligent Around View Monitor.
