Mom With Ninja Reflexes Saves Son’s Life in Bike Crash

5 Nissan Losing Hope In the UK, Moves X-Trail Production To Japan

4 2020 Nissan Juke Coming With Several Electrified Powertrains

2 Nissan x Opus Camper Concept Is Powered by Second Life Leaf Batteries

1 2020 Nissan Juke Spied In Europe Wrapped In A Lot Of Camouflage

More on this:

2019 Nissan Leaf Plus EPA-rated 226 Miles Of Range

Called e+ in other countries, the Leaf with the 62-kWh battery option will be therefore known as the Plus in the United States of America. The EPA-rated range for the entry-level S trim comes down to 226 miles on a full charge while the SV and SL are targeting 215 miles. 18 photos







A 100-kW quick charging system comes standard, along with 16-inch wheels that increase overall height by 0.2 inches. As far as the battery is concerned, the Leaf Plus is covered by an eight-year/100,000-mile limited warranty.



Like the 40-kWh Leaf, the Plus with ProPILOT Assist offers semi-autonomous driving functionalities at the touch of a button on the steering wheel. The e-Pedal, on the other hand, allows the driver to start, accelerate, decelerate, and come to a complete stop using nothing more than the throttle pedal.



On the safety front, the Leaf Plus comes with Intelligent Lane Intervention, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Warning. A lot of technology, alright!



The 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system features updated navigation that can be linked to your smartphone. Door-to-Door Navigation, scrolling, tapping, swiping, over-the-air firmware updates, there’s a lot to like in this regard.



Every



On the other hand, the 0.28 drag coefficient is worse than what Mercedes-Benz achieved with the A-Class Sedan. Another downside to the Leaf and Leaf Plus comes in the guise of rear suspension, featuring a twist-beam axle instead of an independent, multi-link setup. Along with the larger battery and longer range, the Leaf Plus comes with more power from the front-mounted electric motor. 160 kilowatt-hours translate to 214 horsepower, and torque stands at 250 pound-feet. Nissan promises quicker acceleration at highway speeds, as in 13 percent quicker from 50 to 75 mph compared to the 40-kWh model. Top speed has been increased by 10 miles per hour, a detail that doesn’t matter considering that EVs drain their batteries quicker at these speeds.A 100-kW quick charging system comes standard, along with 16-inch wheels that increase overall height by 0.2 inches. As far as the battery is concerned, the Leaf Plus is covered by an eight-year/100,000-mile limited warranty.Like the 40-kWh Leaf, the Plus with ProPILOT Assist offers semi-autonomous driving functionalities at the touch of a button on the steering wheel. The e-Pedal, on the other hand, allows the driver to start, accelerate, decelerate, and come to a complete stop using nothing more than the throttle pedal.On the safety front, the Leaf Plus comes with Intelligent Lane Intervention, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Warning. A lot of technology, alright!The 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system features updated navigation that can be linked to your smartphone. Door-to-Door Navigation, scrolling, tapping, swiping, over-the-air firmware updates, there’s a lot to like in this regard.Every Leaf boasts Intelligent Ride Control, offering “more precise electric motor torque control when cornerning.” This technology also reduces vibration “while simultaneously improving ride quality and steering control.”On the other hand, the 0.28 drag coefficient is worse than what Mercedes-Benz achieved with the A-Class Sedan. Another downside to the Leaf and Leaf Plus comes in the guise of rear suspension, featuring a twist-beam axle instead of an independent, multi-link setup.