2020 Nissan Juke Coming With Several Electrified Powertrains

We’ve heard rumors regarding the second-generation Juke prior to the subcompact crossover’s dismissal from the United States lineup. But as it happens, the CMF-B vehicle architecture from the Renault Clio supports hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain solutions.
It’s natural to assume the 2020 Nissan Juke will go greener thanks to the partnership with Renault, coming courtesy of e-Tech. That’s the hybrid-electric powertrain previewed by the Eolab Concept in 2015, consisting of the internal combustion engine, starter/generator e-motor, and multi-mode transmission.
The question is, could Renault and Nissan develop EVs on the CMF-B? Given the rising popularity of electrification, Nissan Europe product planning head Peter Bedrosian said “it’s a perfect combination. We’re working on several powertrain options at the moment.”
Auto Express, therefore, believes the Juke EV is right around the corner. The Renault Zoe will be redesigned from the ground up for 2020, riding on the CMF-EV announced in June 2018 as part of the “Drive the Future” strategy.
The "new alliance electrical platform" will be produced in Douai, France, and the "new generation electric motor" will go into production in 2021 in Cleon. As for the Zoe, the “allocation of a new platform” in Flins is scheduled for late-2019.
As far as rumors are concerned, we’re guessing the Juke EV could come to fruition. If Nissan can make a case for an electric crossover with the 62-kWh battery from the Leaf e+, then the Hyundai Kona Electric would need to step up its game.
Competition also includes Kia, and sooner rather than later, Tesla with the Model Y. The difference in pricing and size could favor the Nissan in Europe and the United Kingdom, but only time will tell how this segment of the automotive industry will evolve going forward into the 2020s.
According to recent reports on the 2nd Gen Juke, the newcomer will be revealed this summer. Despite the fact the X-Trail is moving to Japan, production of the Juke for Europe will continue in Sunderland, UK.
