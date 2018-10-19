autoevolution

Renault Clio Hybrid, Captur and Megane PHEV Coming in 2020

19 Oct 2018
There were rumors that their CEO is setting up electric cars to fail, but Renault has done a great job with the Zoe and is preparing hybrid models now. We have semi-official confirmation that the Captur 2, and Megane facelift will receive plug-in versions, coming at roughly the same time as the Clio 5 hybrid.
This info was snagged by French magazine L'argus during a conference and has plenty of accompanying details. The first is that Renault's eco stuff will be called "e-Tech." It's been in the making since 2011 and was previewed by the 2015 Eolab concept. Production was supposed to start in 2018, but due to disagreements with Nissan, the companies developed separate technologies. And as some of you may know, the Japanese automaker built a range-extender EV system.

A bit like Hyundai's, the Renault e-Tech system will center around a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter engine, the one Nissan developed. It's coupled to a crazy kind of gearbox and, in the Clio, will deliver 128 HP. Thanks to the small 1.2 kWh battery, the little hatchback will even be able to travel in a pure electric mode for 5 km, though it's forte is reducing fuel consumption by a claimed 40% in the city.

Meanwhile, the PHEV version will feature a more substantial 9.8 kWh battery, again similar to Hyundai, which will give the Captur and Megane e-Tech Plug-In a theoretical EV range of 50 kilometers. The hybrid will also be installed on the Kadjar in 2021, by which time Renault hopes to lower its fleet emissions to just 95 grams per kilometer or average.

If you guys feel up to it, there's a lot of reading to do on the twin-motor gearbox. But we want to talk about hot hatchbacks. The same source claimed in a previous article that the Clio GT will return with its most powerful engine yet, a 1.3-liter turbo making 150 HP, the same as a classic Clio Williams. Also, the Clio RS is said to have a 1.8 turbo with around 200 to 225 HP, which sounds like plenty.
