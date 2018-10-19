Renault Clio Hybrid, Captur and Megane PHEV Coming in 2020

There were rumors that their CEO is setting up electric cars to fail, but Renault has done a great job with the Zoe and is preparing hybrid models now. We have semi-official confirmation that the Captur 2, and Megane facelift will receive plug-in versions, coming at roughly the same time as the Clio 5 hybrid.

A bit like Hyundai's, the Renault e-Tech system will center around a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter engine, the one Nissan developed. It's coupled to a crazy kind of gearbox and, in the Clio, will deliver 128 HP . Thanks to the small 1.2 kWh battery, the little hatchback will even be able to travel in a pure electric mode for 5 km, though it's forte is reducing fuel consumption by a claimed 40% in the city.



Meanwhile, the PHEV version will feature a more substantial 9.8 kWh battery, again similar to Hyundai, which will give the Captur and Megane e-Tech Plug-In a theoretical EV range of 50 kilometers. The hybrid will also be installed on the



