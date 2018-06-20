Renault Confirms “New Alliance Electric Platform” New Electric Vehicle Family

One billion euros is a lot of cash, even for an automaker as successful and strong from a financial standpoint as Renault. As part of the Drive the Future strategy, the French automaker said that it’s investing more than that “to accelerate investments for the development and production of electric vehicles” in its domestic market.
Aiming to strengthen the industrial base in France, jumping on the EV bandwagon is the right thing to do. A considerable chunk of the one billion euros will go into the introduction of “a new Alliance electric platform” that will be manufactured in Douai. There, the company will open its second electric vehicle manufacturing site.
Regarding the assembly plant in Flins, Renault confirmed that it’s doubling production capacity of the Zoe subcompact hatchback. This decision comes as a result of an increase of 44 percent in registrations in 2017. The automaker’s growth in EV sales in Europe stands at 38 percent, boasting a 23.8-percent market share.
Over in Cleon, the company will “triple electric motor production capacities” and introduce “a new generation electric motor from 2021.” This news comes days after Renault updated the Zoe to R110 specification, improving the output to 109 PS.
The Maubeuge site in the Hauts-de-France region will be retooled to welcome the next generation of the Kangoo light commercial vehicle, including the Z.E. electric version. Last, but certainly not least, Renault previously announced that it would recruit around 5,000 people on permanent contracts in France between 2017 and 2019. An estimated 235 million euros will be spent on training the new workers.
"The acceleration of our investments in France for electric vehicles will increase the competitiveness and attractiveness of our French industrial sites,” declared Carlos Ghosn, head honcho of all things Renault. “Within the framework of its Drive the Future strategic plan and with the Alliance, Groupe Renault is giving itself the means to maintain its leadership in the electric vehicle market and to continue to develop new sustainable mobility solutions for all."
Regarding the assembly plant in Flins, Renault confirmed that it’s doubling production capacity of the Zoe subcompact hatchback. This decision comes as a result of an increase of 44 percent in registrations in 2017. The automaker’s growth in EV sales in Europe stands at 38 percent, boasting a 23.8-percent market share.
Over in Cleon, the company will “triple electric motor production capacities” and introduce “a new generation electric motor from 2021.” This news comes days after Renault updated the Zoe to R110 specification, improving the output to 109 PS.
The Maubeuge site in the Hauts-de-France region will be retooled to welcome the next generation of the Kangoo light commercial vehicle, including the Z.E. electric version. Last, but certainly not least, Renault previously announced that it would recruit around 5,000 people on permanent contracts in France between 2017 and 2019. An estimated 235 million euros will be spent on training the new workers.
"The acceleration of our investments in France for electric vehicles will increase the competitiveness and attractiveness of our French industrial sites,” declared Carlos Ghosn, head honcho of all things Renault. “Within the framework of its Drive the Future strategic plan and with the Alliance, Groupe Renault is giving itself the means to maintain its leadership in the electric vehicle market and to continue to develop new sustainable mobility solutions for all."