5 French Government Wants Carlos Ghosn Out of Renault

2 Carlos Ghosn Resigns from Renault, French Finance Minister Says

1 Renault Names Michelin Exec as Chairman, to Appoint New Nissan Director in April

More on this:

2019 Nissan Micra Improved Inside And Out

As Renault prepares to reveal the Clio V on the CMF-B, the Micra soldiers on for 2019 on the V platform. The not-exactly-but-close-to-a-mid-cycle refresh brings forth the Xtronic automatic transmission, two new engine options, the N-Sport trim level, and NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment. 17 photos



The Japanese automaker makes a case for “seamless and intuitive integration,” enhanced voice recognition, single line search, and a customizable home screen. The multi-touch system features a diagonal of 7.0 inches, Premium Traffic by TomTom, and Find My Car functionality.



Next up, the 1.0-liter IG-T now comes with 100 instead of 90 PS. “More power, torque, improved response, and refinement” are promised, along with the



“Customers in this segment of the market are increasingly looking for an automatic transmission,” said Helen Perry, general manager of small cars for Nissan in Europe. “With the launch of the Nissan Micra Xtronic we’re in the perfect position to meet their needs,” she concluded.



The second engine added to the range is t he DIG-T with 117 PS, which Nissan describes as a “



As for the N-Sport trim level, Nissan explains that it’s aimed at the Ford Fiesta ST-Line, Volkswagen Polo R-Line, Peugeot 208 GT Line, and SEAT Ibiza FR. Despite the faux-carbon garnish, gloss-black moldings, Alcantara upholstery, and black headliner, the Micra N-Sport can’t do better than halogen for the fog lamps.



Elsewhere in the range, the subcompact hatchback soldiers on with the 1.0-liter naturally aspirated three-cylinder with 71 PS and the 1.5-liter turbo diesel that outputs 90 PS. Of course, all engine options are compliant to the Euro 6d-Temp emissions regulations. First things first, Nissan Connect features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard on every trim level except for the Visia. Over-the-air map and software updates are included, along with a smartphone app. Door to Door Navigation is how it’s called, and how it works needs no explanation.The Japanese automaker makes a case for “seamless and intuitive integration,” enhanced voice recognition, single line search, and a customizable home screen. The multi-touch system features a diagonal of 7.0 inches, Premium Traffic by TomTom, and Find My Car functionality.Next up, the 1.0-liter IG-T now comes with 100 instead of 90 PS. “More power, torque, improved response, and refinement” are promised, along with the Xtronic continuously variable transmission (available from February 2019).“Customers in this segment of the market are increasingly looking for an automatic transmission,” said Helen Perry, general manager of small cars for Nissan in Europe. “With the launch of the Nissan Micra Xtronic we’re in the perfect position to meet their needs,” she concluded.The second engine added to the range is t he DIG-T with 117 PS, which Nissan describes as a “ warm hatch .” The truth of the matter is, Nissan doesn’t have a clue about what that means. Props to the engineers for sticking to a six-speed manual for this engine, complemented by “lowered ride height, revised suspension, and sharper steering.”As for the N-Sport trim level, Nissan explains that it’s aimed at the Ford Fiesta ST-Line, Volkswagen Polo R-Line, Peugeot 208 GT Line, and SEAT Ibiza FR. Despite the faux-carbon garnish, gloss-black moldings, Alcantara upholstery, and black headliner, the Micra N-Sport can’t do better than halogen for the fog lamps.Elsewhere in the range, the subcompact hatchback soldiers on with the 1.0-liter naturally aspirated three-cylinder with 71 PS and the 1.5-liter turbo diesel that outputs 90 PS. Of course, all engine options are compliant to the Euro 6d-Temp emissions regulations.