Cream 2020 Porsche 911 with Red Interior Shows The Classy Spec

With the Porsche configurator being one of the most generous in the business, speccing a Neunelfer is a delight, so much so that people even come up with renderings.
And we've brought along one of these pixel plays, which portrays a configuration that stands out. This 992 spec shows a cream exterior, with the wheels being finished in the same color as the body of the car (this is an actual option in the configurator).

Then we have a leather interior that comes dressed in red, which not only creates a striking cabin look, but also generates a strong contrast with the exterior.

In our book, this configuration is as classy as they get and we're inviting you to check it out in the social media post at the bottom of the page.

2019 is shaping up to be a busy year for Neunelfer aficionados. With the 992 Carrera S and Carrera 4S, along with their Cabriolet incarnations now among us, the German automotive producer has come up with an aerokit earlier this week.

We're referring to a wing we've seen on the Carrera S Coupe, which almost looks as bold as that on the outgoing 991.2 GT3. Of course, with such a bold aero approach, this optional element splits opinions like few others in the configurator.

Returning to the growing rear-engined family, the German automotive producer is set to release the non-S Carrera models in the coming months.

Then again, we're even more eager to meet a pair of 911 derivatives that might land in late 2019 or in the first half of 2020.

The first is the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo. We're expecting the German engineers to retire the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six in favor of a fresh engine, all in the pursuit of efficiency.

As for the second, this is the 992 GT3. And with the soundtrack of prototypes having confirmed that the naturally aspirated flat-six and the optional manual gearbox are here to stay, we're eager to meet the newcomer.


 

