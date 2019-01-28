Under Armour to Make Spacesuits for Virgin Galactic Astronauts

2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Added To U.S. Configurator

At $120,600 from the get-go, the 911 Carrera S Cabriolet isn’t cheap. As a matter of fact, it’s $3,200 more expensive than the previous generation. All-wheel drive takes the price up to $133,400 excluding $1,250 for destination, processing, and handling. 9 photos



The soft-top roof is available in four finishes (black, blue, brown, red) at no additional cost to the customer. Opt for the Carrera Exclusive Design 20- and 21-inch wheels, and you’re looking at $2,630. As for the Club Leather package, add $5,340 to the price tag.



Customers who can’t do without the Premium and Sport packages have to spend $5,380 and $5,460, respectively. Sport Chrono comes in at $2,720, rear-axle steering at $2,090, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control is $3,170, and the Sport Exhaust System retails at $2,950.



Make no mistake about it; configuring the



The one-millionth 911 rolled off the assembly line in Zuffenhausen back in November 2017, and sales are stronger than ever. The U.S. and Europe bought 9,647 and 15,053 examples of the breed in 2018, most of them



Speaking of the PDK, the 992 generation (eighth if you’re still counting) features eight speeds. The transmission was developed for future hybridization, capable of incorporating a disc-shaped electric motor in the rearmost section.



Porsche is developing mild- and plug-in hybrid drivetrains for the 911, but little is known about what we should expect. In the case of the PHEV, we'll most likely deal with the heaviest Neunelfer of the 992 generation