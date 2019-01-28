Porsche 911 Turbo (S) Gets Carbon Wheels Option, Starting at $14,980

When Porsche introduced the uber-limited 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series in 2017, the most interesting goodie of the package came from the carbon wheels. At the time, Zuffenhausen only offered the ultra-light rims on the said model. However, as we expected, you can now order the scale-friendlier shows on other models.
To be more precise, the carbon wheels can also be had on the Porsche 911 Turbo S (for a price of $14,980), as well as on the "standard" Turbo (you'll have to pay $18770).
In fact, the non-Exclusive Turbo S showcased in the social media post at the bottom of the page allows us to check out these wheels in the real world. And yes, the car is also fitted with the Aerokit Turbo, hence its more aggressive aero bits.
Now, what is so important about these wheels? Well, they are built from carbon fiber reinforced polymer and, as the uploader of the pics mentions, the units also come with a metal reinforcement place on the back of the spokes.
As such, the C wheels are 20 percent lighter (that would be a 19 lbs weight reduction over four units) compared to the already scale-friendly alloy wheels, while also being 20 percent stronger.
And while this isn't the first real-world sighting of the Porsche carbon wheels, the appearance of these units still seems to split opinions.
Certain aficionados also expected the German automotive producer to offer the said wheels on other extreme Neunelfer derivatives that come with a center-lock setup, such as the GT2 RS and GT3 RS.
Alas, after checking out the US configurator, we can confirm the Rennsport Models didn't receive the development. And that might be because you can order the super-light magnesium wheels on those two cars.
"What about the GT3? That doesn't come with optional magnesium rims," we hear you stating. And while that is true, this isn't on the carbon list either.
What's different about this brand new Turbo S? Yup, it has carbon wheels from the Turbo S Exclusive. CF wheels are now available to the masses for a mere $17k as an option. This is the first car in Canada to have them. It's such a rare sight Porsche reps are travelling here to see it. #porsche #991turbos #carbonwheels #balleroption #notabadprice #firstincanada