Porsche 911 Turbo (S) Gets Carbon Wheels Option, Starting at $14,980

What's different about this brand new Turbo S? Yup, it has carbon wheels from the Turbo S Exclusive. CF wheels are now available to the masses for a mere $17k as an option. This is the first car in Canada to have them. It's such a rare sight Porsche reps are travelling here to see it. #porsche #991turbos #carbonwheels #balleroption #notabadprice #firstincanada

A post shared by Glenn (@epicwin_f50) on Jan 27, 2019 at 7:35am PST