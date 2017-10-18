Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Hits 213 MPH/343 KPH in Top Speed Test

With the Porsche 911 GT2 RS having set a Nurburgring lap record for production cars and the 2018 GT2 Touring Package delivering a 911 R for the masses, it can be easy to forget about the special nature of another important Neunelfer that made its debut this year, namely the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series.

5 photos



The German magazine put the pedal to the metal in a maximum velocity test, with the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series climbing all the way up to 343 km/h (make that 213 mph) in sixth gear (its PDK tranny has seven ratios).



We'll remind you that the car you are looking at is one of the only 500 being brought to the world.



And the thing was also put through its paces on the track, with the Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series being tested on the Hockenheim Short. The rear-engined machine lapped the uber-technical track in 1:07.30, sitting above the 1:07.50 Lamborghini Huracan, but behind the 1:07.00 Ferrari 488 GTB. While we're at it, we'll also mention that the McLaren 675 Longtail needs 1:07:20 to complete the task we're talking about.Let's take a bit of time to talk numbers, shall we?

Compared to the standard



Another important tech changes come from the



Nevertheless, if we are to check the official specs of the range-topping Turbo S, this shouldn't go past 330 km/h (205 mph). Then again, the German automotive producer is famous for its understated figures, while we also can't fully trust the speedometer reading.



However, we are now bringing this rear-engined hero back under the spotlights, with the supercar having recently been put through its paces by Sport Auto.The German magazine put the pedal to the metal in a maximum velocity test, with the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series climbing all the way up to 343 km/h (make that 213 mph) in sixth gear (its PDK tranny has seven ratios).We'll remind you that the car you are looking at is one of the only 500 being brought to the world.And the thing was also put through its paces on the track, with the Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series being tested on the Hockenheim Short. The rear-engined machine lapped the uber-technical track in 1:07.30, sitting above the 1:07.50 Lamborghini Huracan, but behind the 1:07.00 Ferrari 488 GTB. While we're at it, we'll also mention that the McLaren 675 Longtail needs 1:07:20 to complete the task we're talking about.Compared to the standard Porsche 911 Turbo S , if we may call this supercar so, the Exclusive Series packs a 27 hp bump (its maximum output sits at 607 jp), while the maximum torque value remains unchanged at 750 Nm.Another important tech changes come from the carbon fiber wheels of the limited edition, albeit with these being a $18,000 option.Nevertheless, if we are to check the official specs of the range-topping Turbo S, this shouldn't go past 330 km/h (205 mph). Then again, the German automotive producer is famous for its understated figures, while we also can't fully trust the speedometer reading.