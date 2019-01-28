autoevolution

Faster Charging Than Tesla's Supercharger? Porsche Promises It For the Taycan

28 Jan 2019, 16:18 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
As far as electric vehicles are concerned, the second-biggest restraint after the driving range is charging. The cars are half at fault, and the other half is the charging infrastructure. Tesla’s Supercharger network is one thing, but Porsche plans to take things to the next level.
49 photos
Porsche TaycanPorsche TaycanPorsche TaycanPorsche TaycanPorsche TaycanPorsche Taycan Interior SpiedPorsche Taycan Interior SpiedPorsche Taycan Interior SpiedPorsche Taycan Interior Spied2019 Porsche Taycan2019 Porsche Taycan2019 Porsche TaycanPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E ConceptPorsche Mission E Concept
Head of Porsche Cars North America, Klaus Zellmer, brings the point home. Speaking to Bloomberg, the exec highlighted that owners of the Taycan “will get three years of free charging at stations that’ll have a minimum of two 350-kW chargers.”

What that means is, Porsche promises faster charging than Tesla’s Supercharger. One Tesla can be charged at up to 120 kW or 145 kW distributed between two cars, but Elon Musk says the next generation of the Supercharger will exceed 350 kW.

Porsche’s charging infrastructure in North America wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for the Dieselgate Scandal. A partnership with Electrify America was announced in February 2017, with the Volkswagen Group required to spend $2 billion in support of ZEVs in the U.S. over the next decade.

More than 200 fast-charging stations spread across the country and more than 300 chargers in 15 metropolitan areas are in the pipeline. By comparison, Tesla has 675 Superchargers in North America, 432 in Europe, and 332 in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Getting into a car and doing zero to 60 miles per hour in less than three seconds - can you really differentiate yourself if you do it in 2.8 seconds, and the other in 2.7 seconds? There are other factors that will gain importance, such as charging time,” concluded Klaus Zellmer.

At peak charging rte, the 2020 Porsche Taycan is capable of adding “more than 60 miles in four minutes.” The 800-volt battery offers up to 310 miles of range and 600-plus horsepower for the dual-motor setup. Even though acceleration won’t be on par with the Model S P100D, we’re almost certain the Taycan Turbo will be better than the Tesla in terms of handling.
porsche taycan EV 2020 Porsche Taycan sedan Porsche US
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 