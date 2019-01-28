Faster Charging Than Tesla's Supercharger? Porsche Promises It For the Taycan

As far as electric vehicles are concerned, the second-biggest restraint after the driving range is charging. The cars are half at fault, and the other half is the charging infrastructure. Tesla’s Supercharger network is one thing, but Porsche plans to take things to the next level.

At peak charging rte, the Head of Porsche Cars North America, Klaus Zellmer, brings the point home. Speaking to Bloomberg , the exec highlighted that owners of the Taycan “will get three years of free charging at stations that’ll have a minimum of two 350-kW chargers.”What that means is, Porsche promises faster charging than Tesla’s Supercharger. One Tesla can be charged at up to 120 kW or 145 kW distributed between two cars, but Elon Musk says the next generation of the Supercharger will exceed 350 kW.Porsche’s charging infrastructure in North America wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for the Dieselgate Scandal. A partnership with Electrify America was announced in February 2017, with the Volkswagen Group required to spend $2 billion in support of ZEVs in the U.S. over the next decade.More than 200 fast-charging stations spread across the country and more than 300 chargers in 15 metropolitan areas are in the pipeline. By comparison, Tesla has 675 Superchargers in North America, 432 in Europe, and 332 in the Asia-Pacific region.“Getting into a car and doing zero to 60 miles per hour in less than three seconds - can you really differentiate yourself if you do it in 2.8 seconds, and the other in 2.7 seconds? There are other factors that will gain importance, such as charging time,” concluded Klaus Zellmer.At peak charging rte, the 2020 Porsche Taycan is capable of adding “more than 60 miles in four minutes.” The 800-volt battery offers up to 310 miles of range and 600-plus horsepower for the dual-motor setup. Even though acceleration won’t be on par with the Model S P100D, we’re almost certain the Taycan Turbo will be better than the Tesla in terms of handling.