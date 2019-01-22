Nissan Leaf Remains Europe’s Favorite Electric Car in 2018

In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. It has become a state of affairs by now that year after year the Nissan Leaf is to be crowned the best-selling electric car in pretty much all of the markets it sells in. And so it did in 2018 as well, at least in Europe, where the model sold over 40,000 units.

The electric motor has been improved as well, and there are several minor visual changes that set this version apart from the regular Leaf. Given the fact that for the entire 2017 Nissan reported sales of 54,000 units globally, having just one region account for so many cars sold in one year later may be a signal for a record to be set by the nameplate.People in some European markets proved more eager than others in getting their hands of the Leaf . Of the over 40,000 units sold, in excess of 12,000 were registered in Norway.“We can celebrate standout sales success with Norway as an example, as it highlights how the Nissan electric ecosystem has established itself as a sustainable lifestyle choice in a relatively short space of time,” said in a statement Ken Ramirez Nissan Europe sales president."With the range now stronger than ever, we look forward to welcoming more customers to EV ownership in the coming months.”To keep the customers' interest in the nameplate at the same levels for the challenging year ahead, Nissan will be introducing in 2019 a new version of the Leaf, the e+ 3.ZERO.And it needs to do it, as from now on, with the launch of the Model 3 in Europe , the one-eyed man will no longer be alone.This new version of the Leaf will bring an updated 62 kWh battery that will be good for a total range of 239 miles on a single charge, as measured in the WLTP combined cycle.The electric motor has been improved as well, and there are several minor visual changes that set this version apart from the regular Leaf.