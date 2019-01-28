2019 Renault Clio V Interior Revealed, It’s A Lot More Upscale

Even though hatchbacks are losing ground to crossovers and SUVs in Europe as well, Renault still believes in the Clio. After all, the supermini from France moved 365,507 examples of the breed in 2018, ranking second in sales after the Volkswagen Golf (502,752 units).

29 photos



Chrome trim on the stalks and gear lever (notice the manual and dual-clutch transmission options), satin chrome on the steering wheel and air vents, two USB ports, AUX input, and a two-tone theme are also featured. Starting from the right-hand side of the instrument cluster, the central part of the dashboard is designed to look as if Renault has integrated an uninterrupted air vent as you’d also find in the Volkswagen Passat.



Focus your sight on the A-pillar, and you’ll notice quarter windows and branded tweeters for the sound system. An electronic brake, two cup holders, and a button for lane keep assist complete are also featured. On the left-hand side of the steering wheel, a button branded with a steering wheel located within a driving lane got us thinking.



Could Renault offer the



Being based on the CMF-B vehicle architecture, the Clio V is expected to gain hybrid assistance in 2020. Renault confirmed that “hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Clio, Megane, and Captur are coming to Europe."



Called e-Tech, this drivetrain technology consists of a naturally aspirated engine, a starter/generator that also serves as an e-motor, and a multi-mode hybrid transmission sandwiched between the two. Expect Introduced in 1990, the Clio will welcome the fifth generation on January 29th according to a dedicated website for the newcomer. The teasing campaign continues with the interior of the subcompact hatchback, which features a Megane-inspired digital instrument cluster and portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system.Chrome trim on the stalks and gear lever (notice the manual and dual-clutch transmission options), satin chrome on the steering wheel and air vents, two USB ports, AUX input, and a two-tone theme are also featured. Starting from the right-hand side of the instrument cluster, the central part of the dashboard is designed to look as if Renault has integrated an uninterrupted air vent as you’d also find in the Volkswagen Passat.Focus your sight on the A-pillar, and you’ll notice quarter windows and branded tweeters for the sound system. An electronic brake, two cup holders, and a button for lane keep assist complete are also featured. On the left-hand side of the steering wheel, a button branded with a steering wheel located within a driving lane got us thinking.Could Renault offer the Nissan ProPilot system in the Clio as an optional extra? We wouldn’t rule this out, but then again, remember that we’re dealing with different price points. Over in France, the Clio IV starts at €15,300 while the Leaf retails at €29,900.Being based on the CMF-B vehicle architecture, the Clio V is expected to gain hybrid assistance in 2020. Renault confirmed that “hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Clio, Megane, and Captur are coming to Europe."Called e-Tech, this drivetrain technology consists of a naturally aspirated engine, a starter/generator that also serves as an e-motor, and a multi-mode hybrid transmission sandwiched between the two. Expect Renault to release more details about e-Tech in the second half of the year.