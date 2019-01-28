autoevolution

2019 Renault Clio V Interior Revealed, It’s A Lot More Upscale

28 Jan 2019, 9:30 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Even though hatchbacks are losing ground to crossovers and SUVs in Europe as well, Renault still believes in the Clio. After all, the supermini from France moved 365,507 examples of the breed in 2018, ranking second in sales after the Volkswagen Golf (502,752 units).
29 photos
2019 Renault Clio V2019 Renault Clio V2019 Renault Clio V2019 Renault Clio V2019 Renault Clio V2019 Renault Clio2019 Renault Clio2019 Renault Clio RS LineAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda FabiaAll-New Renault Clio Is Starting to Look Familiar, Spied Testing With Skoda Fabia
Introduced in 1990, the Clio will welcome the fifth generation on January 29th according to a dedicated website for the newcomer. The teasing campaign continues with the interior of the subcompact hatchback, which features a Megane-inspired digital instrument cluster and portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system.

Chrome trim on the stalks and gear lever (notice the manual and dual-clutch transmission options), satin chrome on the steering wheel and air vents, two USB ports, AUX input, and a two-tone theme are also featured. Starting from the right-hand side of the instrument cluster, the central part of the dashboard is designed to look as if Renault has integrated an uninterrupted air vent as you’d also find in the Volkswagen Passat.

Focus your sight on the A-pillar, and you’ll notice quarter windows and branded tweeters for the sound system. An electronic brake, two cup holders, and a button for lane keep assist complete are also featured. On the left-hand side of the steering wheel, a button branded with a steering wheel located within a driving lane got us thinking.

Could Renault offer the Nissan ProPilot system in the Clio as an optional extra? We wouldn’t rule this out, but then again, remember that we’re dealing with different price points. Over in France, the Clio IV starts at €15,300 while the Leaf retails at €29,900.

Being based on the CMF-B vehicle architecture, the Clio V is expected to gain hybrid assistance in 2020. Renault confirmed that “hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the Clio, Megane, and Captur are coming to Europe."

Called e-Tech, this drivetrain technology consists of a naturally aspirated engine, a starter/generator that also serves as an e-motor, and a multi-mode hybrid transmission sandwiched between the two. Expect Renault to release more details about e-Tech in the second half of the year.
2019 Renault Clio Hybrid Renault Clio PHEV Renault design
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
RENAULT models:
RENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniRENAULT KadjarRENAULT Kadjar CrossoverRENAULT Megane RS CoupeRENAULT Megane RS Coupe CoupeRENAULT CapturRENAULT Captur CompactRENAULT Megane RS 5 DoorsRENAULT Megane RS 5 Doors CompactAll RENAULT models  
 
 