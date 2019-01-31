2020 Renault Zoe Reveals New Face With Clio-Inspired Design

Renault has just revealed an all-new Clio supermini with a fresh design language, one that will be donated to the Zoe II. The successor to the popular, pioneering French EV has already been spied once, but we have a photo where its front end is completely camo-free.

Call it an evolution of the older model or a brand new car, Zoe II is a little bit of both. The front end features bolder headlights which form a large V-shape with the oversized Renault grille. The bumper features the same fog light trim as the Clio and a grille pattern with chrome flakes, like BMW's Z4 setup.



A few other things we notice include a number plate at the very bottom of the bumper, followed by a black dome for the radar system. The 2020 Zoe also has parking sensors on the very edges of the fender, suggesting it has gained Park Assist.



The interior should receive a transplant from the Clio as well. Renault has stepped up its game in the infotainment and build quality departments. But the model faces more competition than ever. Volkswagen is close to launching a small,



Reports suggest that the HP and 225 Nm (166 lb-ft) of torque for a 0-100km/h time of 11.4 seconds and a top speed of only 135 km/h (84 mph). Of course, the battery pack will also be the same, a 41 kWh unit with a range of about 300 km (186 miles). The photo was sourced from the Worldscoop forum and has "Guyancourt" added in bold font, probably a reference to the location of Renault's technical test center. The car is in the process of receiving its camo, and white foam blocks have been added all over to obscure the lines. The heat gun suggests the cover is next, which makes this quite a rare and cool sight.