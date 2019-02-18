Nissan x Opus Camper Concept Is Powered by Second Life Leaf Batteries

Once they’re done powering electric cars, batteries can be used to store energy for a variety of applications. That’s what car companies have found out over the past decade, and that’s what made them decide to give birth to the term "second life batteries."

The applications for second-life batteries are virtually endless. We’ve seen plans to use them in huge numbers as backup for cities , and in smaller numbers to individual power buildings and even street lights.And now, Nissan is showing a camper powered by second life batteries.Developed together with camper manufacturer Opus, the proposal uses the Nissan Energy ROAM, a portable power pack with a power output of 1 kW and capable of supplying both a 230v circuit and a 12v circuit.ROAM comprises batteries taken from the from first-generation Nissan electric vehicles , still capable of holding enough power to supply the camper for seven days. Recharging the batteries to the maximum capacity of 700Wh can be done by using a solar panel attached to the camper, or by using a 230v domestic socket.“The Nissan x Opus concept is a real-world example of how Nissan Energy Roam can integrate into our lifestyles – in this case the hugely popular leisure activity of camping,” said in a statement Francisco Carranza, Nissan Energy managing director.“The new Nissan Energy Roam can deliver clean, sustainable power to the most remote of locations, and be enjoyed by everyone.”The concept camper, attached to a Nissan vehicle, will be making its public debut this week at the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome Show at The NEC, Birmingham, UK.As with all other campers made by Opus, this too will come complete with cooking equipment, a seating / dining area and sleeping accommodation for up to six people.USB sockets, LED lighting, 4G mobile WiFi hotspot for up to 10 devices and a digital projector with pull-up screen are part of the package.