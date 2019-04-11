20-Year-Old Raising 5 Younger Siblings Alone Gets Nissan Versa For Free

The act of kindness of a Florida community comes to reestablish faith in humanity, if only temporarily. After losing both parents to cancer, a 20-year-old girl has been taking care of her 5 younger siblings on her own. Now, she has a new car to make life easier.
Samantha Rodriguez is the brave young woman forced by extraordinary circumstances to grow up before her time. She was first introduced to the public when the Orange County Sheriff’s Office brought her and her siblings to the Aviation Unit for what the kids believed would be the usual tour.
Instead, they got the best surprise Christmas they’d had since their parents’ death, complete with Santa and his elf and lots of presents.
The community and the Sheriff’s Office have rallied once more to help these kids, these time presenting them with a brand new Nissan Versa. The Sheriff’s Office says that the car purchase was possible thanks to anonymous donations, which started pouring in right after the Christmas surprise, which was heavily featured in the media at the time.
“Our community is amazing!” the Office says on Twitter. “After hearing the Rodriguez kids’ story, a group of anonymous donors did this for Samantha, 20, who is raising her five younger siblings after both of their parents died. #ActsOfKindness”
Available at the bottom of the page is the Christmas surprise and a video with the moment when Samantha was presented with the Versa, bought for her by perfect strangers. She is understandably overwhelmed with emotion, but her gratitude shows through.
“You don’t know how much this means to us. It’s such a big help, really,” she says. “Doing everything on my own is very hard but I’m so glad to have people like you guys in my life.”
The video also includes footage showing the kids receiving the good news, at the same time as the new car. They’re briefly in disbelief but, once that is over, are thrilled.
The Rodriguez kids lost both parents to cancer in recent years. Samantha, 20, has taken on the role of caregiver to her five younger siblings. The kids thought they were visiting the OCSO Aviation Unit for a tour. Instead, they received a Christmas none of us will ever forget! pic.twitter.com/1Bs4w6PQob— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 24, 2018
Our community is amazing! After hearing the Rodriguez kids’ story, a group of anonymous donors did this for Samantha, 20, who is raising her five younger siblings after both of their parents died. #ActsOfKindness pic.twitter.com/0CQpQ3mguA— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 4, 2019