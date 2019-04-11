autoevolution

20-Year-Old Raising 5 Younger Siblings Alone Gets Nissan Versa For Free

11 Apr 2019, 10:37 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
The act of kindness of a Florida community comes to reestablish faith in humanity, if only temporarily. After losing both parents to cancer, a 20-year-old girl has been taking care of her 5 younger siblings on her own. Now, she has a new car to make life easier.
14 photos
2020 Nissan Versa Sedan2020 Nissan Versa Sedan2020 Nissan Versa Sedan2020 Nissan Versa Sedan2020 Nissan Versa Sedan2020 Nissan Versa Sedan2020 Nissan Versa Sedan2020 Nissan Versa Sedan2019 Nissan Versa Sedan2019 Nissan Versa Sedan2019 Nissan Versa Sedan2019 Nissan Versa Sedan2019 Nissan Versa Sedan
Samantha Rodriguez is the brave young woman forced by extraordinary circumstances to grow up before her time. She was first introduced to the public when the Orange County Sheriff’s Office brought her and her siblings to the Aviation Unit for what the kids believed would be the usual tour.

Instead, they got the best surprise Christmas they’d had since their parents’ death, complete with Santa and his elf and lots of presents.

The community and the Sheriff’s Office have rallied once more to help these kids, these time presenting them with a brand new Nissan Versa. The Sheriff’s Office says that the car purchase was possible thanks to anonymous donations, which started pouring in right after the Christmas surprise, which was heavily featured in the media at the time.

“Our community is amazing!” the Office says on Twitter. “After hearing the Rodriguez kids’ story, a group of anonymous donors did this for Samantha, 20, who is raising her five younger siblings after both of their parents died. #ActsOfKindness”

Available at the bottom of the page is the Christmas surprise and a video with the moment when Samantha was presented with the Versa, bought for her by perfect strangers. She is understandably overwhelmed with emotion, but her gratitude shows through.

“You don’t know how much this means to us. It’s such a big help, really,” she says. “Doing everything on my own is very hard but I’m so glad to have people like you guys in my life.”

The video also includes footage showing the kids receiving the good news, at the same time as the new car. They’re briefly in disbelief but, once that is over, are thrilled.



Nissan Nissan Versa Children police Florida
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Latest car models:
FORD KugaFORD Kuga Small SUVMercedes-AMG CLA 35Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 CompactPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 