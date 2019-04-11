5 Ford Escape / Kuga ST Rendering Looks Like a Fat Hot Hatch

4 More Powerful EcoBoost Engine Coming To 2020 Ford Mustang

3 2019 Ford Fusion Looks Neat In Velocity Blue

2 Ford Fiesta ST Performance Edition Is Limited To 600 Units

1 Ford Recalls 300,000 Pickups to Fix Damage Caused by 2018’s Heater Cable Fix

More on this:

Roush Bringing Stage 3 Mustang, Lifted F-150 To the 2019 NYIAS

Automakers aren’t the only exhibitors at the New York International Auto Show . Roush Performance is one representant of the aftermarket, and in addition to the trail-inspired package for the F-150, the tuner is much obliged to roll out the Stage 3 Mustang. 7 photos



Customers who want 20-inch wheels wrapped in Continental ExtremeContact tires can get them in Ebony Black or Palladium Gray, and for a complete makeover, the graphics package is a must. Stage 3 retails at $21,925 in addition to the vehicle, and at the time of writing, the configurator on the Roush website isn’t working.



Capable of 1.07 g on the skidpad, the Stage 3 can be outfitted with an Active Exhaust System with four modes that can be controlled through a smartphone app. Three-way coilover suspension is also available, along with a six-speed shifter ball and window scoops. To whom it may concern, Roush leather seating and billet performance pedals are also available.



Alongside the ‘Stang, the 2019 New York Auto Show is the place where



Because the F-150 and



The 2019 New York Auto Show opens its doors on April 17th for the media and April 19th for the public. General admission for ages 13 and up is $17. For children between 2 and 12, make that $7. By Stage 3, the company refers to Race Red paintwork, the Aero Body Kit, and the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 complemented by a TVS R2650 supercharger. The Coyote, therefore, levels up to 710 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain modifications are covered by a five-year/60,000-mile warranty.Customers who want 20-inch wheels wrapped in Continental ExtremeContact tires can get them in Ebony Black or Palladium Gray, and for a complete makeover, the graphics package is a must. Stage 3 retails at $21,925 in addition to the vehicle, and at the time of writing, the configurator on the Roush website isn’t working.Capable of 1.07 g on the skidpad, the Stage 3 can be outfitted with an Active Exhaust System with four modes that can be controlled through a smartphone app. Three-way coilover suspension is also available, along with a six-speed shifter ball and window scoops. To whom it may concern, Roush leather seating and billet performance pedals are also available.Alongside the ‘Stang, the 2019 New York Auto Show is the place where Roush will bring the F-150 in Oxford White. The half-ton pickup “rides on Fox 2.0 suspension which provides improved off-road stability as well as a 2.0-inch front lift for increased suspension travel and an aggressive, leveled stance.”Because the F-150 and Mustang share the 5.0-liter Coyote, the eight-cylinder engine can be outfitted with the active exhaust as well. Custom visual upgrades are available, and to bring the point home, the off-road character of the truck can be improved with the splatter graphics package.The 2019 New York Auto Show opens its doors on April 17th for the media and April 19th for the public. General admission for ages 13 and up is $17. For children between 2 and 12, make that $7.