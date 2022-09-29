2023 Nissan Frontier Pickup Truck Pricing Announced, Midnight Edition Detailed

The King Cab is also available in SV flavor, and naturally, both trim levels can be had with four-wheel drive for $3,200 extra. The Crew Cab that sells much better is available from $30,490 all the way to $38,720 for the PRO-4X off-road specification. The right-sized pickup truck from Mississippi boasts largest-in-class available 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, standard Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and available Nissan Safety Shield 360 driver-assist technologies.For the 2023 model year, the SV Crew Cab Long Wheelbase adds the SV Convenience Package as standard equipment. It consists of a heated leather steering wheel, heated front seats, under-rail bed lighting, two adjustable tie-down cleats, and a spray-in bedliner. The rear-drive PRO-X and four-wheel-drive PRO-4X boast cordless Apple CarPlay, whereas the Pro Premium Package now comes with Lava Red instead of black stitching.The biggest change for 2023 is the Midnight Edition, offered as a package on the SV Crew Cab. It enhances the mid-size pickup’s exterior appearance with 17-inch alloys finished in black, the same finish for the side mirror, lower front bumper, grille, and badging. Black carries over to the interior as well, where you’ll find black accents and a black headliner. LED fog lights, headlights, and daytime running lights sum up this appearance package.The Frontier is exclusively offered with a V6 engine stateside, a 3.8-liter mill connected to a nine-speed automatic based on the Mercedes-Benz 9G-Tronic. The direct-injected lump is rated at 310 horsepower and 281 pound-foot (381 Nm) of torque. 4x2 trucks achieve up to 20 miles per gallon (11.8 l/100 km) on the combined test cycle. Opting for the four-wheel-drive system sees that estimate drop to 19 miles per gallon (12.4 l/100 km).