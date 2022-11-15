Ultra-Rare 1992 Honda NR Will Make You Ponder If You Really Need Two Kidneys

Only a select few will ever get the chance to even sit on one such creature, let alone own it.
The Honda NR (informally known as the NR750) is, without a doubt, one of the wildest road-legal machines to ever grace the motorcycling realm. Its roots can be traced back to the NR500 of 1979 – a GP race bike built to challenge the two-strokes which dominated the sport at the time.
This thing had oval pistons, eight valves per cylinder, and twin connecting rods, as well as the ability to rev all the way up to 20,000 rpm. Many of these characteristics have been carried over to the production model later on, and they're still regarded as novel to this very day!
Approximately 300 copies of the NR were produced by Honda for the 1992 model-year, with an MSRP of $50k making it the priciest street bike in existence at the time. Adjusted for inflation, that’s a whopping $108,000 – just about enough to buy a base 2023 Porsche 911, technically.
Besides its overengineered powerplant, the Japanese rarity boasts several other noteworthy features, including a titanium-coated windshield, partial carbon fiber bodywork, and a single-sided swingarm. All these goodies were pretty much unheard of back in the early nineties, but let’s not forget that the NR had also served as Massimo Tamburini’s main source of inspiration when designing the Ducati 916.
Simply put, this thing is legendary in more ways than one might care to count. The exemplar pictured above comes with freshly-repainted bodywork, aftermarket wheels measuring 17 inches on both ends, and Michelin Pilot Power 2CT rubber that shows 2021 date codes. Moreover, the motorcycle hosts a remote-reservoir Penske monoshock and Antlion control levers.
Displaying around 32,500 kilometers (20,200 miles) on the odo, this collectible marvel is now searching for a new home on Iconic Motorbike Auctions. The current bid of $68k will be hard to surpass, for sure, but it’s still not enough to actually meet the reserve. In case your bank account can handle it, feel free to get in on the action until November 18, when the online auction will end.
