1969 Dodge Charger Daytona With Very Rare Color Combo Sells for $418,000

Introduced in 1969 as a homologation special for NASCAR, the Dodge Charger Daytona is a sought-after classic for many reasons. For starters, it's the most radical-looking production car of its era. Second, it was the first NASCAR vehicle to break the 200-mph (322-kph) mark. And just as important, it was built in only 503 units, a figure that makes it quite rare.
The HEMI-powered Daytona is arguably the rarest of its kind because only 70 customers went with the 425-horsepower engine. Examples in pristine condition command seven-figure sums nowadays, with the record set at $1.32 million in May 2022.
Non-HEMI cars are far less expensive, but they still cost a fortune, especially those restored to original specifications. The R4 Red Daytona you see here, a fine example of how a classic should be restored, just changed hands for a whopping $418,000 (including fees).
Auctioned off at Mecum's Las Vegas 2022 event, this Daytona is more than just a brilliantly restored "winged warrior." It's also fitted with a few desirable options and, more importantly, it comes in a very rare color combo: R4 Red exterior, white stripe, and red interior.
There's no info as to what "very rare" means in this case, but I haven't seen one in a very long time. And none of the red-painted (R4 or R6) Daytonas that crossed the block in recent years had a red interior. I wouldn't go as far as to say it's a one-of-one, but chances are the new owner won't see another one like it very soon.
Powered by a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) Magnum V8 rated at 375 horsepower, this Daytona is also a four-speed manual example, which is usually more desirable than automatics. It's also equipped with the A33 Track Pak with 3.54 gears, the A01 Light Group, a center console with woodgrain applique, AM radio, and redline tires. And needless to say, it looks fabulous inside and out.
The 1969 Daytona was the third most expensive vehicle auctioned off in Las Vegas, surpassed by a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition ($434,500) and a 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series ($462,000) The latter had only 197 miles (317 km) on the odo.
And it wasn't the only "winged warrior" auctioned off at this event either. A 1970 Plymouth Superbird, also of the rotisserie restoration variety, went under the hammer for big bucks. It's also finished in red and powered by a 440 V8, but because Superbirds aren't as rare as Daytonas, the Plymouth found a new home for "only" $236,500.
