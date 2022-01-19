Original 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Is a True Time Capsule, Wasn’t Driven Much

The need to have vehicles homologated for various competitions has created some truly extraordinary cars over the years. Over here in America, few are as great as the Dodge Charger Daytona.
In production for just one year, the model was a tool for Chrysler to get a firm hold on NASCAR. Not many of them were made, of course, as this was a homologation special, and rules said just 500 of them have to be produced – to be on the safe side, Dodge made 503.
The NASCAR-bred Daytonas proved real monsters on the track, and that quickly made it obvious to owners of the 500 models they’ll become collectibles. That’s why we see many of them constantly for sale.
The latest one we were able to uncover sits on the lot of cars being sold by Barrett-Jackson during the auction it is holding later this month in Scottsdale, Arizona. It’s a Bright Red example with touches of white and all the proper aero-elements that make it instantly recognizable as a Daytona.
The car packs the matching numbers drivetrain, comprising the 440ci (7.2-liter) engine good for 375 hp and tied to a 3-speed automatic transmission. We’re told this example is a highly optioned one that comes with white vinyl bucket seats, Rallye gauges, and rear defrost, among others.
Most importantly, the car was barely driven and was kept in a climate-controlled garage. The odometer shows 29,000 miles (46,000 km), which means on average the Daytona was driven for just 547 miles (880 km) per year since its birth.
Like all other cars in the Barrett-Jackson auction, this one too is selling with no reserve, and we are not told how much the owner expects to fetch for it. We are informed though that whoever gets this one will also receive a spare and the jack, but also a “full binder of owner history and service records from new.”
