Mercedes-AMG C 63 S "F1 Edition" Available Soon for Sedan and Station Wagon

The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE will soon be available in the exclusive "F1 Edition" for sedan and station wagon versions. Mercedes-Benz Press Twitter page keeps fans' imaginations alive for the launch of the next special edition performance model.
The innovative hybrid concept, C 63 S E PERFORMANCE, is a real game-changer in the 55-year history of AMG. With impressive driving dynamics and high efficiency, this performance model has an electric motor and a high-performance AMG battery on the rear axle combining a superior power system that indicates a total output of 670 HP (680 PS).
In addition to the AMG aerodynamics package, many other highlights improve the "F1 Edition" above all visually. The "F1 Edition" is available for the sedan and station wagon for one year from the start of sales. The exclusive paint, called MANUFAKTUR alpine grey, as well as the red finishing lines on the sides, front spoiler, and rear diffuser, add further color accents that make a spectacular contrast. Also painted in matte black are the 20-inch AMG Forged Wheels in a 5-twin-spoke design, and these also have an aggressive look.
The AMG Aerodynamic Package has been developed in the wind tunnel and improves handling characteristics at high speeds.
"F1 Edition's" motorsports traits are best underlined by the AMG Night Package I and AMG Night Package II. These feature gloss black trim elements such as the front splitter, front wing trim elements, exterior mirror housings, beltline trim strip, and window surround.
Its interior features a contrasting combination of red and black. The AMG Performance seats are upholstered in black Nappa with red decorative stitching and AMG emblems on the headrests. Moreover, there are red seat belts and exclusive carbon trim elements with red threads.
The AMG Performance steering wheel is covered in a combination of Nappa leather and DINAMICA microfibre with the same red decorative stitching. The door sill trims feature the illuminated red AMG lettering.
For extra protection, each customer receives a personalized AMG car cover with the F1 logo. On the outside, it is made of tear-resistant synthetic fiber fabric, while on the inside it boasts an antistatic material, protecting the vehicle from dust and scratches.
In addition to the AMG aerodynamics package, many other highlights improve the "F1 Edition" above all visually. The "F1 Edition" is available for the sedan and station wagon for one year from the start of sales. The exclusive paint, called MANUFAKTUR alpine grey, as well as the red finishing lines on the sides, front spoiler, and rear diffuser, add further color accents that make a spectacular contrast. Also painted in matte black are the 20-inch AMG Forged Wheels in a 5-twin-spoke design, and these also have an aggressive look.
The AMG Aerodynamic Package has been developed in the wind tunnel and improves handling characteristics at high speeds.
"F1 Edition's" motorsports traits are best underlined by the AMG Night Package I and AMG Night Package II. These feature gloss black trim elements such as the front splitter, front wing trim elements, exterior mirror housings, beltline trim strip, and window surround.
Its interior features a contrasting combination of red and black. The AMG Performance seats are upholstered in black Nappa with red decorative stitching and AMG emblems on the headrests. Moreover, there are red seat belts and exclusive carbon trim elements with red threads.
The AMG Performance steering wheel is covered in a combination of Nappa leather and DINAMICA microfibre with the same red decorative stitching. The door sill trims feature the illuminated red AMG lettering.
For extra protection, each customer receives a personalized AMG car cover with the F1 logo. On the outside, it is made of tear-resistant synthetic fiber fabric, while on the inside it boasts an antistatic material, protecting the vehicle from dust and scratches.
Exclusive "F1 Edition" of the #MercedesAMG #C63S is available soon.— Mercedes-Benz Press (@MB_Press) November 13, 2022
[Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E PERFORMANCE | WLTP: Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 6,9 l/100 km | Stromverbrauch kombiniert: 11.7 kWh/100 km | CO?-Emissionen kombiniert: 156 g/100 km | https://t.co/pPpAcBbmoQ]