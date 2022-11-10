1,063-HP Mercedes-AMG ONE Sets a New Nurburgring Record, Laps It in 395 Seconds

I can't remember the first time I realized I need to go to the Nürburgring for a lap around the Nordschleife. A friend of mine was practicing for hours and hours in a row in Assetto Corsa when the game first came out. He then bought a BMW M3 E46 and set an impressive lap time in his first year around the German racetrack. But now I am more determined than ever that next year I'll go for my first lap too.